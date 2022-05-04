SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month.
Community

Rochester church hosts Day of Prayer events Thursday

This is the 18th annual National and Community Day of Prayer.

prayer hands
Christ Community Church is hosting the main prayer event beginning at 7 p.m.
Contributed / Pixabay
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 04, 2022 09:47 AM
ROCHESTER — The 18th annual National and Community Day of Prayer coordinated by the National Community Resource Center is Thursday, May 5, 2022.

A prayer gathering will be held at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Then, Christ Community Church will host the main event beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. The prayer gathering ends at 8:30 p.m. and will be followed by an ice cream social.

The public is also invited to a faith expo at Christ Community Church at 5:30 p.m.

