Rochester church hosts Day of Prayer events Thursday

ROCHESTER — The 18th annual National and Community Day of Prayer coordinated by the National Community Resource Center is Thursday, May 5, 2022.

A prayer gathering will be held at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Then, Christ Community Church will host the main event beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. The prayer gathering ends at 8:30 p.m. and will be followed by an ice cream social.

The public is also invited to a faith expo at Christ Community Church at 5:30 p.m.