Rochester church hosts Day of Prayer events Thursday
This is the 18th annual National and Community Day of Prayer.
ROCHESTER — The 18th annual National and Community Day of Prayer coordinated by the National Community Resource Center is Thursday, May 5, 2022.
A prayer gathering will be held at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center at 12 p.m. Thursday.
Then, Christ Community Church will host the main event beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. The prayer gathering ends at 8:30 p.m. and will be followed by an ice cream social.
The public is also invited to a faith expo at Christ Community Church at 5:30 p.m.
The theft occurred sometime between 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, and 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
The victim was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Police are investigating the motive.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Question: I am a motorcycle rider and would appreciate it if you would write about motorcycle accidents.
The trumpeter swan is the Boeing 747 of the bird world.
Now that we’ve taken the first step sharing the road with 'driverless vehicles,' what’s next? What will happen when a driverless vehicle and I choose the same parking space? It will certainly have the advantage because I never quite got the knack of parallel parking. And what about those new roundabout intersections?