SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester events celebrate Chanukah on Dec. 20 and 21

The Chabad of Southern Minnesota is hosting a public Chanukah menorah lighting and wood menorah workshop.

121420.N.RPB.MENORAH.007.jpg
The fifth candle stands lit on the Menorah, celebrating the 5th night of Hanukkah, on Dec. 14, 2020, outside the Chabad-Lubavitch in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
November 30, 2022 01:43 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester community is invited to join in lighting the Chanukah menorah and creating a wood menorah to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

The public lighting of an eight-foot Chanukah menorah includes local leaders, warm holiday beanies, music, glow-in-the-dark Chanukah giveaways, donuts and latkes starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 at the Galleria downtown. Attendees can also receive Chanukah menorahs and candles to light at home.

“Everyone is especially excited about Chanukah this year,” Rabbi Shloime Greene said in a news release announcing the events. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Chanukah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Chanukah celebration is about sharing this light and joy with the broader community and the entire city.”

Children can build their own menorah at The Home Depot, 3050 41st St. NW, at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. Each child will get their own hard hat and options for building materials. While crafting their menorahs, children and parents can meet "Judah Maccabee" and enjoy latkes and donuts. Participants are asked to RSVP for the free event on the Chabad of Southern Minnesota website.

The Chabad of Southern Minnesota is also hosting events in Winona, Northfield and Mankato. For more information about Chanukah and a local schedule of events, visit ChabadRochesterMN.com/ChanukahExtravaganza .

Related Topics: EVENTSROCHESTERFAITH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
120821-CHRISTMAS-ANONYMOUS-4426.jpg
Community
Rochester toy drive volunteers needed
Christmas Anonymous is hosting a Store Day for families in need to shop for toys and gifts on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
November 30, 2022 02:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
First Sun Country Flight
Business
Sun County flights to migrate back to Rochester in December
Sun Country Airline's twice weekly nonstop flights from Rochester to Florida and Arizona will resume in early December. Sun Country began offering shuttle service between the Rochester and Minneapolis airports to bolster local travellers' options.
November 30, 2022 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Police lights crash report
Local
Illinois woman injured after collision with semi on Interstate 90
The 31-year-old woman was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries.
November 30, 2022 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Zumbro Falls - Wabasha County map.png
Local
St. Charles woman injured in rollover crash near Zumbro Falls
The 24-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
November 30, 2022 11:08 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe