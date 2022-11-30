Rochester events celebrate Chanukah on Dec. 20 and 21

ROCHESTER — The Rochester community is invited to join in lighting the Chanukah menorah and creating a wood menorah to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

The public lighting of an eight-foot Chanukah menorah includes local leaders, warm holiday beanies, music, glow-in-the-dark Chanukah giveaways, donuts and latkes starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 at the Galleria downtown. Attendees can also receive Chanukah menorahs and candles to light at home.

“Everyone is especially excited about Chanukah this year,” Rabbi Shloime Greene said in a news release announcing the events. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Chanukah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Chanukah celebration is about sharing this light and joy with the broader community and the entire city.”

Children can build their own menorah at The Home Depot, 3050 41st St. NW, at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. Each child will get their own hard hat and options for building materials. While crafting their menorahs, children and parents can meet "Judah Maccabee" and enjoy latkes and donuts. Participants are asked to RSVP for the free event on the Chabad of Southern Minnesota website.

The Chabad of Southern Minnesota is also hosting events in Winona, Northfield and Mankato. For more information about Chanukah and a local schedule of events, visit ChabadRochesterMN.com/ChanukahExtravaganza .