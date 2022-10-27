Rochester family shares Halloween experience with 141 inflatables

ROCHESTER — The Boyer family blows up their yard every year for Halloween. The tall blow up creatures number more than 100 inflatables that offer fun experiences for kids and adults at their northwest Rochester home.

On Wednesday night, Mike Boyer worked with one of their sons to add a new inflatable, bringing the count to 139 for this year. He says the final count will be 141.

While walking through their yard in a path lined by every size of inflatable, people meet their favorite characters, "ooh and ahh" at how different ones light up or move, and generally marvel at the vast amount of inflatables.

“You make kids happy, and they come year after year and it helps creates memories and things like that. That’s why we do it, to see their faces,” said Christy Boyer.

Many also come looking for the witch’s brew, or donation box, for Channel One Regional Food Bank . Although a donation isn’t required to enjoy the inflatables, the community helped raise $4,100 in 2021. Donations are at $1,100 thus far for 2022.

The Boyers started the Channel One collection six years ago based on an idea from their eldest son. The donations show their value of service, which began with food items and switched to monetary donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re very fortunate for what we have in life and so we just want to be able to share that service by contributing back to the doing good,” Christy said. “(People) don’t maybe think a dollar can help or $2 or 50 cents or whatever it is, but when you can pull it all together and come up with a lot of money it makes a huge difference for them. We’re glad to do that.”

People are glad to share in the giving and excitement too. Families enjoy making new memories each year, from awe at the display to wondering if the fourth time through the path will be just as good (it came out incredible). The adults’ enjoyment also makes Mike happy, like a parent-and-son duo in their 60s and 80s who delighted in the display without young kids last weekend.

“We have a son that we lost to SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), and we just found that it was a way to keep doing good in his memory,” Christy said. “I think we just kept doing it and making it bigger and enjoying the kids’ reactions, the adults’ reactions.”

The Boyer’s Halloween display grew from two inflatables and a small set of ghosts over 10 years ago. A 32-foot tunnel along the path wraps people around the Boyer’s front yard and driveway. And the only scary element of the path can be the inflatables’ giant size and animatronics, Christy noted.

“(The bigger tunnel) added a lot more distance to our maze/path. I call it a path, a lot of people say maze but a maze you have to get lost in, but you can’t get lost (in the inflatables),” Mike said.

They love to share in the experience with people, whether while adding new inflatables or directing people to the start of the path. It’s one of the big reasons their display bounces through Halloween instead of Christmas. But make no mistake, the Boyers have Christmas lights too and won the Post Bulletin Celebration of Lights in 2007.

The only nights the family isn’t sharing delightful memories are due to the weather or soccer. The family has long been involved in soccer, from Mike coaching about 40 teams to family members playing and coaching now.

The family-friendly yard on 51st Street Northwest is open through Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 6-10 p.m. nightly. On Halloween, people can expect long lines down the street, and candy at the end of the path. The path helps with traffic flow and the seven family members pitch in to offer a sweet night, Mike and Christy said. The whole family joins the fun, from their 25-year-old to Christy’s mom handing out candy on Halloween.

“We’ve raised the kids with that idea of service. It’s important to us that people give back,” Christy said. “And our kids have taught us that because they’re older, three of our kids are adults now, they wouldn’t do this unless they liked it. We’re very fortunate to see them do that.”

Neighborhood regulars often remember exactly where the inflatables sat last year, and different inflatables impressed people when the path changed this year. A 20-foot pumpkin and bathroom-themed animatronic are two of the new additions.

After nights of squeezing in more inflatables throughout October, the Boyers look forward to easily moving their cars, and the clearance shopping for more inflatables.

“It’s just that people are blown away. And that’s what’s cool,” Christy said. “You have people that’ll go through repeatedly and they’ll find new stuff every time. Especially the kids that have like, ‘Oh, we’ve done this every year’ it’s like what did you see new that you liked? But then you’ll get the why don’t you have X, Y, Z because they remember it from each year.”

The Boyers also recommend checking their Facebook page, Boyer Halloween , for a change in hours due to their wind-dependent display.

