Rochester interior designer Sarah Conti on how she got her start

ROCHESTER — There are only a few rules for interior designers: the fundamental design principles. For Rochester-based designer Sarah Conti, that means line, shape and color. Everything else is free and open to each clients’ individual taste and style.

Conti then puts the wants and needs together, with the goal of creating a space where the client feels at home.

Conti, who owns Sarah K. Conti Designs, is constantly influenced by her life experiences, which include growing up near the expansive land of the Boundary Waters where her deep connection to nature was forged. Conti also was raised in the presence of strong women who showed her how to achieve her dreams.

Sarah K. Conti Designs has operated in Rochester for 22 years now, and it’s undergoing a makeover intended to grow the business and to expand the services offered to clients.

Where are you originally from?

I'm originally from northern Minnesota. I grew up near the Boundary Waters. My father, before he moved to the United States, was a professional guide in Canada, taking people hunting and fishing. And then he moved to the states in the mid-1960s to work for an organization to manage their property as the plants and facilities manager.

It was a small community, but a very large environment in that the people that would come to the property that my father managed came from both national and international locations. It was really a unique opportunity.

How do you think growing up there influenced you?

Really, the experience that I had growing up with parents who were entrepreneurs, so my father had a guiding business, and when they lived in Canada, they ran a local grocery store and the post office. So they were big in their small community.

My mom, to support my dad and his work, was one of the very few women in the state of Minnesota who was licensed at the MPCA, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, to run a wastewater treatment plant. Growing up with parents who were entrepreneurs and trailblazers, as far as my mother, and growing up seeing strong women stepping into places where at the time it was unusual for a woman to be in that position. ... Having that entrepreneurial background and being close to it really impacted my goals for eventually wanting my own design firm.

But as a young child, I was always interested in design. In my generation, kids played with Barbies. I couldn't care less about Barbies — I was more concerned about building a home. My girlfriends and I would get together and they'd be playing with their Barbies, and I would be cutting doors and windows into the boxes and wallpapering the walls with wrapping paper and creating these homes. To me, that was far more fun than brushing a doll’s hair.

So when it came time to choose your career, you didn't have to really think that hard about it.

In high school, I had the opportunity to take an extension course. The University of South Dakota had an interior design program, and they were offering these extension programs to high school students. I took the interior design course, and that was what really sealed it. ... So after high school, I pursued an education in interior design.

During that time of going to school, we were taking different field trips throughout the Midwest, and we went to Chicago, to the Chicago Merchandise Mart. As a young student, that was a very exciting trip. Right then and there, I decided, "You know what, I'm going to work in Chicago one day."

And you did. How long did you live in Chicago?

I was there actually twice. So after school, I worked for The Lane Group in their showroom, and I had the chance to work with designers and architects in Chicago, the Chicagoland area who come to the showroom. I was there for a little over a year after I graduated from school, and then I moved back to Minnesota, and I worked at IMS, the International Market Square.

I went to work for a company called Holly Hunt Limited. I worked with top designers in the metro area and really had the chance to learn about high-end products, selling to designers and architects in the metro area. ... Then I did go back to Chicago, and I worked for another company in Chicago.

Did you come to Rochester after that second stint in Chicago?

I did. I went back to Chicago. I got engaged, then I got married. I started a family in Chicago and decided to stay home for a little while. Because I was from Minnesota, and my ex-husband was from the Chicagoland area, we were looking for a location that would kind of be halfway, but also offer the careers that we were pursuing. He interviewed at a couple different firms, and he landed a job here in Rochester. And it was perfect.

Did you open your business right when you moved?

During a private swim lesson for my son, where I was visiting with the other mothers and just chatting about education and careers, I mentioned that I was an interior designer and talked a little bit about how I arrived here. A couple months later, I got a call from one of the mothers. She said, “Sarah Conti, I've been looking for you. I really need a designer, and I was wondering if you would be willing to work with me?” And I said, “Well, sure.” I mean, from early on in my education, it was a goal of mine to own my own design studio. It was really quite serendipitous how it all worked out.

How many projects do you take on a year?

Our current workload is three to four projects a year. We're working with professionals, and we're creating interiors for them. So usually they’re whole house designs, which will take anywhere from a year to two years or three years to complete, in different phases.

What's the most fun part of your job?

The design is, but you know what I really enjoy? I enjoy getting to know the clients. We work really hard to understand our client's needs, and then to problem solve, to provide those solutions. And to provide the level of service that we do, the concierge service that allows our clients to continue working, or living their best life with their families, traveling, spending time with their families and friends, so that they don't have to worry about the details. So I really enjoy being able to take a problem, provide a solution and have all of the resources necessary to execute that design.

What's it like to work with clients that have a different style than you would normally gravitate towards?

The switch is not that difficult because no matter what some of these stylings, there are fundamental design principles, and those fundamental design principles when applied, create a beautiful interior. So it doesn't really matter what your style, your taste or your color. That’s easy. So it's really getting to know that client and finding out what their unique style is, how their lifestyle functions, and then creating interiors based on those fundamental principles.

I'm working on four different projects right now. One client has a very modern style. Very modern, crisp, clean lines. The other client, their home is like a grand English cottage, with beautiful paneled walls and deep dark woodwork and hand woven, beautifully patterned rugs and lots of texture. And then I'm working in a condo, and that client’s style is more transitional. It depends on, again, the client's style, what their unique problem is and the solutions we can provide.

What is your personal style?

My personal style is an eclectic mix of the story of my life. I have some very traditional things in my home that are collected. My interior is really curated, collected, eclectic, which definitely incorporates nature. So I have some actual natural features in my home, and collections of different woods and other arts that I've collected. But also patterns too. I have some florals, and I have a lot of color in my home. I thrive on color. It's an eclectic mix of my life story compiled.

