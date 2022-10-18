We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Rochester Iron Works was a pioneering industry

Everything a machine could need was fabricated at the downtown business.

06293007.jpg
The Rochester Iron Works building had been a landmark at 220 North Broadway since it was built in 1902.
Contributed
By Lee Hilgendorf
October 18, 2022 08:30 AM
In the early days of the Industrial Revolution, a broken part on a machine could have meant weeks or even months of lost production while waiting for a replacement. Luckily, Rochester Iron Works, with its complete foundry, was capable of reproducing anything a machine might need.

Founded in 1862, everything from boiler tanks for steam tractors to lamp posts for the gas streetlights of Rochester’s downtown were produced at the iron works.

In 1902, proprietor Fred Livermore sold the Iron Works to George Marquardt, a machinist at the business, and his partner Howard Lull. The new owners built a new shop and foundry at 220 North Broadway and went into production building fire escapes and bridge parts as well as doing lathe and machine work.

The Iron Works shut down its foundry in 1927 and after the end of World War II was focusing on ornamental iron railings for homes.

P1040108.JPG
Harold Dison razed the iron works building in September of 1957 to build a drive-in dry-cleaning business. The strip mall still stands today.
Contributed / Lee Hilgendorf

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

