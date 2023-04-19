Rochester kids get a chance to play with a star

Three Rochester kids had quite a story to tell their friends when they returned in early April 1939 from a California vacation.

The youngsters, Mary, Kahler and Susan Hench, had spent time on their trip playing croquet and running races with the most famous child actor of the day: Shirley Temple.

The Hench children, whose parents were Dr. Philip and Mary Hench, met 10-year-old Shirley Temple during a stay at Palm Springs, Calif., where the young star occupied a vacation cottage known as “Shirley’s Bungalow.” The Hench kids were in California with their mother and their paternal and fraternal grandmothers.

“We were playing Chinese checkers one night and Shirley passed us several times,” Mary Hench, who was also 10 at the time, told a Post-Bulletin reporter. “Then, pretty soon, she came back and sat down with us, and after that she ran races with us and played keeno with us.” Presumably they played a child’s version of the gambling game known as keeno.

“She plays croquet the most,” Mary said of Shirley. “We watched her play in a hotel tournament and she almost won, playing with all grownups.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shirley even gave the Hench kids some tips for playing championship croquet. In quieter periods, she also demonstrated a talent for drawing, especially flowers.

The Hench kids, though, were less-than-impressed with the tight rein that her elders kept on Shirley. The young star had been, for the previous five years, one of the top box office draws in Hollywood. Her name on a movie marquee meant adults and children alike would flock to cinemas to watch the dimple-cheeked, curly-headed girl charm everyone in sight.

In the depths of the Great Depression, her films “Bright Eyes,” “The Little Colonel,” “The Littlest Rebel,” “Wee Willie Winkie” and “Heidi,” gave audiences something to celebrate. In 1939, the year she hung out with the Hench kids, Shirley’s biggest hit was “The Little Princess.”

She was, in other words, a valuable Hollywood commodity — one to be carefully nurtured, watched over and preserved.

Whether riding her bicycle, throwing darts or playing croquet, Shirley was always accompanied by a bodyguard, Mary Hench said. Frequently, her mother and her tutor, Frances “Klammie” Klampt, were also present.

But even a young star, ever mindful of carefully crafted public image, needs to act up once in a while. Kahler Hench told the Post-Bulletin about the night at dinner in the hotel when Shirley started tap-dancing to the music of the house orchestra. Her mother, Gertrude Temple, stepped in and halted the impromptu performance, and explained to the Hench family that Shirley was sometimes too full of pep for her own good.

During their vacation in southern California, the Hench children also visited movie sets and watched some well-known actors of the day get ready for their roles. They were able to get a close-up look at the set of Mickey Rooney’s popular Andy Hardy movies.

Those, however, were passing thrills. To have actually hung out and played with the girl who, at approximately their age, had taken the movie world by storm, was something to talk about. And the Hench kids even had a shadowy photograph of themselves with Shirley Temple to prove to their friends that they weren’t making the whole thing up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.