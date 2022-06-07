SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 7
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Motor's Dan Bissen has a delicious hidden talent

Dan Bissen has worked as a car service advisor for more than a decade, but he has a secret talent — he makes an amazing cheesecake. So good that he makes the cheesecakes for Victoria’s Ristorante and Wine Bar and The Tap House. And it all started as a bet.

Asked and Answered - Dan Bissen
Dan Bissen has worked as a car service advisor for over a decade, but he has a secret talent -- he makes an amazing cheesecake. So good that he makes the cheesecakes for Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar and The Tap House. Bissen is pictured Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Molly Castle Work
By Molly Castle Work
June 07, 2022 05:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Dan Bissen, 45, has worked as a service advisor at Rochester Motor Cars for 15 years, but many people don’t know that he has a secret talent — he makes an amazing cheesecake. So good, in fact, that he is the exclusive cheesecake chef for two local restaurants, Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar and The Tap House.

Bissen, a Rochester native, sat down with the Post Bulletin to discuss his sweet gig and advice for newbie bakers. And, of course, to share a generous slice of his famous cheesecake.

Also Read
Federal Court Jury Box
Members Only
Local
How all-white juries taint confidence in Rochester and Minnesota's courts
U.S. law requires jury pools to represent a fair cross section of the community. Yet people of color are less likely to make it into the jury pool compared to white residents, even though most defendants are people of color. It's a decades-old issue that has defied solutions.
May 26, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
111621-THE-CASTLE-1007306.jpg
Local
Echo Church will leave the Castle Community
The Rochester City Council agreed to sell the historic Armory building to the Castle Community in September 2017, under the stipulation that the building would be used for art and cultural activities. Under the purchase agreement, the Castle Community was in violation of its contract while renting space to Echo Church.
April 01, 2022 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Local
Rochester rent prices: How this story was produced
The Story: Why Rochester's rent prices are 'astronomical'
March 30, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work

Between mouthfuls, Post Bulletin reporter Molly Castle Work asked Bissen how he first got recognized for his cheesecake-baking prowess. Laughing, he said it all started with a bet.

How did you get started with Tap House and Victoria’s? How did that connection happen?

Have you ever met Ken Nuss? Natalie is the owner of Victoria’s and Ken is her dad. He always boasts up his stuff. And I said, “I can make a cheesecake better than you serve.” He went, “Game on.” So I did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wait so you were just chatting and bet you could do it?

I'm a good one for that.

A challenge?

Pretty much. It started as a joke. I said, “I’ll bring one on Monday.” OK. Dragged one in. We cut it, had a piece, had a cup of coffee, went outside and finished our coffee. All of a sudden here comes Natalie and one of her friends and they said, “You did that?” And I’m like, “Yeah. The guy who has helped you with your cars for a better part of a decade knows how to make a cheesecake.”

So did they say, “We’re impressed; you’re hired?” 

They said here, figure this out and let's see if it works. Test a few different ideas. See what sticks. I’ve been told to burn a few recipes.

Which recipes have you decided to ditch?

The Bailey's one. It was too sweet. There was a cannoli one that didn't fly very well. I was given a no-bake recipe for peanut butter once. I made that to a T and then I was told, “No. Take your cheesecake and make it peanut butter flavor.” So I did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did you always like to cook?

No. I wasn’t impressed with the cheesecakes I’d found at the store — they just didn’t taste great. So one day I bought a mixer, made my own and here you go.

Was it good on the first try? 

I burned 15 of them before I figured it out. It's a weird art form. You have to use a water bath — that's the key.

What’s a water bath?

Take a roasting pan and throw it in the oven filled full of water. That way you steam it as you cook it, so it’s not a dry heat. This will keep it from cracking. And you’ve got to play around with your equipment. Every oven is a little different and temperature plays a big part in the baking process.

What advice would you give to newbie bakers? 

It’s chemistry. You can figure it out. That's all it is. I mean, I have no formal training whatsoever. I just figured this out on my own. It was a challenge. So if you burn it, don't give up. Try again.

ADVERTISEMENT

So did you like science and chemistry in school?

I’ve always been good at math. And baking is a numbers game. Make chocolate chip cookies in the middle of winter and make them now and see what happens using the exact same recipe. They’ll flatten right out because the butter is too soft.

Did you figure all this out by searching online, etc?

I’d test different things. My cheesecake recipe is one that I morphed on my own. You take your basic principles and you figure out what works and how to make it better. And, if you want the flavor to stand out, don’t use cheap ingredients.

Would you branch out to other baked goods or are you sticking with cheesecake?

I’m a one-trick dog.

Do your coworkers at Rochester Motor Cars know about your baking skills? 

Yes. They keep hounding me to bring more in. I bring it in every now and then, but, you know what? You don’t want to dilute the water with it either. Make them go out and buy it.

Maybe this is a silly question. Is there anything in common between your work there and making your cheesecake?

I make people happy. That's what it comes down to.

Asked & Answered is a weekly question-and-answer column featuring people of southeastern Minnesota. Is there somebody you'd like to see featured? Send suggestions to news@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: PEOPLEASKED AND ANSWEREDEXCLUSIVEROCHESTERFOOD
Molly Castle Work
By Molly Castle Work
Molly Castle Work is an award-winning investigative journalist. She has investigated a range of topics such as OSHA and worker safety during COVID-19, crisis pregnancy center deceptive practices and white-owned newspapers' role in promoting lynchings. Readers can reach Molly at 507-285-7771 or mwork@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
US Grant 2.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Who is buried in Grant's tomb? An American icon
Rochester lauded him on the day of his funeral in New York with shops being closed and speeches made in honor of "Gen. Grant."
June 07, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Jack Drews named head John Marshall football coach
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
June 07, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Flag lowered at Claremont Public School
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
June 06, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
Glossing over my inner thoughts while painting with Mom
Columnist Dan Conradt says my mother always knew best, whether it was my life or how to paint a room.
June 04, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt