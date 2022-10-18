Rochester reacts to unfolding crisis in Cuba in 1962

On October 22, 1962, Sen. Hubert Humphrey canceled a scheduled talk in Rochester because he had been called back to Washington on an undisclosed national emergency.

U.S. Air Force jets were dispatched to collect Humphrey and other high-ranking senators and congressmen for an emergency meeting with President John F. Kennedy. Some kind of crisis was brewing. Speculation in the press ranged from a new showdown with the Soviets in Berlin to a threat involving Cuba.

That evening, Kennedy addressed the nation. The somber president told the American people that the Soviet Union had placed missiles in Cuba capable of hitting cities in the southeastern United States, including Washington D.C. Kennedy announced that he had ordered a quarantine of Cuba to block Soviet weapons from reaching the communist island.

At that moment, the world was on the brink of nuclear war between two superpowers.

In Rochester, where Humphrey was to have attended an Olmsted County DFL event that night, the normal cheers and energy of a political rally were muted. After Kennedy’s address, Humphrey called in to the Rochester rally.

“Politics is a very serious business,” Humphrey told the crowd by phone. “Elections are more than games. Politics is more than sloganeering. Decisions made by elected officials are decisions affecting life itself.”

Kennedy’s decision to impose a quarantine while seeking a peaceful resolution to the crisis received widespread support.

In a wire to Kennedy, Minnesota Gov. Elmer Andersen said he was sure all Minnesotans were backing the president’s plan. “I know our people are in firm support of the principles you enunciated,” Andersen said.

Several weeks earlier, with Soviet aggression in the Western Hemisphere in mind, Kennedy called up 150,000 army reservists for a year of active duty. Now, with nuclear war more than a theoretical possibility, other calls went out.

At 10:07 a.m. the day after Kennedy addressed the nation, the phone rang at the office of R.M. Van Horne, director of Olmsted County Civil Defense. “We’ve been instructed to notify our staff to keep themselves available and stand by for further developments,” Van Horne told the Post-Bulletin.

If word of an expected nuclear attack was sent out by Washington, local Civil Defense officials were to put into action plans that included evacuation of expected major targets such as the Twin Cities. Some of those evacuees would be housed in Rochester, the Post-Bulletin said.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of all law enforcement officers and area mayors was called, The Rochester Reserve Police unit was placed on alert. Citizens were informed that if warning sirens sounded, “it will be a signal for everyone to take cover – an attack appears imminent,” the Post-Bulletin said.

Around town, Kennedy’s plan received strong support.

“I back him all the way,” John Armit, a retired carpenter told the Post-Bulletin.

“Something had to be done,” said Cyril Kegler, a Coast Guard veteran.

“I’m scared stiff,” said Jean Olson, a mother of three children. But, she added, “Now is the time to take a stand.”

A week later, it became apparent that the stand taken by Kennedy had defused the threat of war. On Oct. 28, Soviet leader Nikita Kruschev agreed to dismantle the missiles in Cuba in return for a promise from the United States not to invade the island nation.

The world could once again exhale.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.