Rochester resident Gilmore shares his life of community service

ROCHESTER — It’s no joke to try describe the man who goes by the mononym Gilmore. While he has just one name, he's had many lives.

He moved to Rochester 16 years ago from San Francisco. Gilmore was working as a comedian at the time. However, his background goes beyond telling jokes.

Gilmore has worked as a sheriff’s deputy, a firefighter, an EMT, a U.S. Marine, a house cleaner and currently serves as commander of Rochester’s American Legion Post. Mostly recently, he launched a pet cremation business in Rochester as a co-owner.

The Post Bulletin recently sat down with him to chat about his varied past, his work with his comedic mentor the late Louie Anderson, and why he uses only one name.

How does an ordinary guy decide somewhere along the line that they want to be called by just one name?

I went to a military high school. And it was always Gilmore. It's all last names. … And I was a volunteer firefighter and EMT, while I was in high school. Then after college, it was just Gilmore the Marine Corps.

I got an opportunity, I guess of a lifetime, to become a comedian. Somebody said to me that comedians with only one name don't pan out. I said, ‘Challenge accepted’ and it's just been Gilmore for the last 30 plus years.

What brought you to Rochester?

An F-150 ... I drove from California to here. It took me three days and I drove at night just so I wouldn't see where I was going. It was the most mundane drive that I have ever seen in my life.

How did you become a comedian?

I was a deputy sheriff and several of us went to a movie theater. We were waiting outside and I was just circling around my friends telling jokes. A gentleman overheard our conversation and said that he was building an improv comedy club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He said he would love to see me there. I shrugged him off. I said, ‘Sure, sure.'

I ended up going and doing a show there. It was the worst thing I've ever done in my life. But they had me come again. I signed up to do comedy just for him. Then I moved around a lot and finally found a place in San Francisco. Then I moved out to Minnesota.

In the past, you have said that Minnesota comedy legend Louie Anderson,who died in 2022, was your mentor. How did you meet him and how did that relationship happen?

I met Louis in Minneapolis at the ACME Comedy Club. … I had moved here already. We talked. There were a few of us that he asked to do a program called ‘Comedians That Care.’

The premise of Comedians That Care was that he had selected comedians to go on tour. While on tour, we would volunteer for a nonprofit. It would have to be something hands-on, like Habitat for Humanity or feeding the homeless or working at the Ronald McDonald House.

We would do during the day before the show. And then the night of the show, we would pass the bucket and the proceeds from that would go to the charity. I did that for a few years.

Tell me more about Louie.

Like Cher or Bono, Gilmore goes by just one name. This picture shows him with his comedy mentor, Louie Anderson. Submitted

He was my mentor. I didn't have very many mentors in comedy. He was definitely ... the one that taught me the most. He taught me to always tell a joke like if it was the first time that I've ever told it.

That made the audience feel like they were special, which they most certainly were. And then you would do it every time. He would. Louis would sit there and he would start to tell a joke. Then he would stop and just start laughing, just like he just remembered this joke. And people loved it.

Do you have any particular memories about those years with Louie?

He wasn't always on a tour with us. He would make appearances, but he spent most of his time in Las Vegas.

He was a real person with us. He was very comforting. He didn't talk to us as a group. He talked to us individually, watched us and helped us grow. He was very, very personable. You felt like you could call him at any time and just ask him for help.

What's the worst and best experience that you’ve had on stage?

I think the worst experience for me, as a comedian, is that I did improv. I would go up on stage each night and make things up as I went along, trying to read the audience and come up with jokes that make people laugh. Every audience is different, so every single time I had to constantly change my routine or my mannerisms or my stage presence.

Sometimes you could walk out into the audience and you were welcome. Sometimes you just knew to stay right where you were as if they were mad lions.

That was both probably the best and the worst about being a comedian.

Recently, you took on the title of commander of Rochester’s American Legion #92. Tell me about that.

That is an election process with majority of members. Back in the day, there was a lot of politics when it came to being the commander. And it's still going on and shaking hands and kissing babies and trying to assure the members that you have the best interests at heart.

And it's about more than just a bar. It's about numbers. It's about membership. It's about a voice. We take our members and our numbers and combine them with the state. We need to support our veterans. So if there's a veteran out there that is not a member of the American Legion or the VFW, they need to do so.

Gilmore, co-owner of Hanai Pet Cremation, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Between serving in the Marines for nine years and working as a deputy and an EMT, it seems like community service has always been a big piece of your life.

It certainly is. One of my favorite sayings that I said to my mother as a child was that, 'The most beautiful sound that I ever heard was the sound of a siren.' She got very upset with me right away and said that that was a bad thing to say. That a siren meant somebody was in trouble. And I said, 'Absolutely not.' That's the sound of somebody getting help. The sound of somebody in trouble is silence. I have carried that statement with me for 46 years. I've carried that statement forever. And it is the truth.

If somebody has an addiction problem, the sound of that siren could be that last step for them to finally admit that they have a problem and need to change. People are stuck in a snowy ditch and they've been there for an hour. Somebody sitting on the sidewalk, huddled together, as their house is burning. That siren is the most beautiful sound.

In 2022, you opened Hānai Pet Cremation with your business partner, Sue Davis. How did that come about?

I had a horrendous experience. When my dog passed away, I didn't know what to do. I went on to Google and tried to find a place. I drove my best friend out to a facility. At first, I thought I was trespassing. I was finally met by someone. Then I signed some paperwork on a bench. I asked what do I do with my dog now as started to rain a little bit. He put a tailgate down on his pickup truck and he asked me to lay my best friend there. I was dumbfounded. … I asked for a few minutes to say goodbye and he said sure, but he stood right behind me the whole time and kept talking about sports, the news or what he had read in ‘Heard on the Street.’ ... I couldn't believe what I was asked to do. So at that moment, I was like if you can't do it right, then I will.

Hānai means an informal adoption of one by another. I couldn't think of anything more fitting. We created a nice reception area. I didn't want a sterile dentist office. I have a quiet room, where people can go in and say goodbye in private. The room is theirs.

I want to make sure that the community gets what they deserve. Nobody deserves to say goodbye to their best friend on a tailgate.

