Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester siblings place in Mankato-based writing competition

In addition to his recent recognition, Apollo Homb received an honorable mention in the Minnesota League of Cities 2019 “Mayor for a Day” essay competition.

IMG_0436.jpeg
Athena and Apollo Homb competed and placed in the Deep Valley Young Writer Competition.
Contributed
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
October 06, 2022 06:30 AM
ROCHESTER — Two Rochester siblings have started gaining recognition for their creative pursuits.

Both Athena Homb and Apollo Homb competed and placed in the Deep Valley Book Festival Young Writer and Artist Competition.

Athena placed first in the 9-10 age category for writing, and her brother Apollo received an honorable mention in the 11-12 age category. They also placed second and third respectively for their artwork.

"I was kind of surprised, and a little bit happy too," Athena said about finding out she took first place.

They traveled to Mankato on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, for the awards ceremony. The competition accepts submissions from students based anywhere. This was the first year the siblings competed in the festival.

Athena is a student at Washington Elementary. Apollo attends Kellogg Middle School. Their mother, Sofia, said both students are also avid readers.

"It's good for the imagination to put it down into words," she said. "Academically, it's good for them too."

The theme of this year's competition was collaboration. In addition to working the theme into their stories, Athena said they helped each other by exchanging ideas on their writing.

For the competition, Athena wrote a story called "Rockville, the Most Successful Town in the World." It's a story about a town whose residents rally together to overcome their hunger, eventually creating a garden to provide enough food.

Apollo wrote a story called "The Great Battle Between Laserbeam and Brutus: How a group of scientists helped win the war." It tells the story of two competing scientists who had to work together to create a laser beam to defeat an oncoming army.

070121-ROCHESTER-MAYOR-FOR-DAY-09230.jpg
Apollo Homb, 11, and his sister, Athena, 8, pose for a photo with Mayor Kim Norton in July 2021, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo

"I read a lot of war stories and got some inspiration from that," Apollo said.

Although he's still young, this isn't Apollo's first recognition for his writing abilities. In 2021, he received an honorable mention in the Minnesota League of Cities 2019 “Mayor for a Day” essay competition. That allowed him to have a sit-down with Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and see some of the city's operations.

Athena described what it is she likes about writing and creating stories.

"I like stories because you can picture it, you can imagine it," Athena said. "And when you write it down, you can remember it."

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
