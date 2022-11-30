Rochester toy drive volunteers needed
Christmas Anonymous is hosting a Store Day for families in need to shop for toys and gifts on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
ROCHESTER — Looking for a volunteer opportunity this holiday season? A local organization that’s been around for over 50 years needs your help.
Christmas Anonymous is looking for volunteers to accept toy donations, pack boxes and help families at the store on Saturday, Dec. 10. The organization is completely supported by donations from the community.
Volunteers before Dec. 10 are needed to help with accepting donations and packing “senior boxes,” which will be filled with food for a holiday meal, stationary and household items.
“Store Day” volunteers will help families in need shop for new and gently used toys, clothing, hats, gloves, shoes, boots and skates.
A list of volunteer dates and times are below. All shifts will be at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester.
- Nov. 30, 1-5 p.m.: Donation Center
- Dec. 1, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: Donation Center
- Dec. 2, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: Donation Center
- Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Donation Center
- Dec. 3, 9-10 a.m.: Pack Senior Boxes
- Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Deliver Senior Boxes
- Dec. 3, 12-3 p.m.: Organize donations
- Dec. 3, 5:30-7 p.m.: Unload KTTC Toy Truck
- Dec. 5, 3-7 p.m.: Move in tables
- Dec. 10, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Family escort shift at Store Day
- Dec. 10, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Escort trainer shift
- Dec. 10, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Volunteer desk attendant
- Dec. 10, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Load gifts into cars
- Dec. 10, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Help with “More Toys”
- Dec. 10, 3-6 p.m.: Clean up
Sign up to volunteer at www.christmasanonymous.org/volunteering.