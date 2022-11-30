Rochester toy drive volunteers needed

ROCHESTER — Looking for a volunteer opportunity this holiday season? A local organization that’s been around for over 50 years needs your help.

Christmas Anonymous is looking for volunteers to accept toy donations, pack boxes and help families at the store on Saturday, Dec. 10. The organization is completely supported by donations from the community.

Volunteers before Dec. 10 are needed to help with accepting donations and packing “senior boxes,” which will be filled with food for a holiday meal, stationary and household items.

“Store Day” volunteers will help families in need shop for new and gently used toys, clothing, hats, gloves, shoes, boots and skates.

A list of volunteer dates and times are below. All shifts will be at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester.



Nov. 30, 1-5 p.m.: Donation Center

Dec. 1, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: Donation Center

Dec. 2, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: Donation Center

Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Donation Center

Dec. 3, 9-10 a.m.: Pack Senior Boxes

Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Deliver Senior Boxes

Dec. 3, 12-3 p.m.: Organize donations

Dec. 3, 5:30-7 p.m.: Unload KTTC Toy Truck

Dec. 5, 3-7 p.m.: Move in tables

Dec. 10, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Family escort shift at Store Day

Dec. 10, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Escort trainer shift

Dec. 10, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Volunteer desk attendant

Dec. 10, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Load gifts into cars

Dec. 10, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Help with “More Toys”

Dec. 10, 3-6 p.m.: Clean up

Sign up to volunteer at www.christmasanonymous.org/volunteering.