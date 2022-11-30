SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, November 30

Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester toy drive volunteers needed

Christmas Anonymous is hosting a Store Day for families in need to shop for toys and gifts on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

120821-CHRISTMAS-ANONYMOUS-4426.jpg
Volunteers pack bags with toys and activities for families and people in need Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
November 30, 2022 02:13 PM
ROCHESTER — Looking for a volunteer opportunity this holiday season? A local organization that’s been around for over 50 years needs your help.

Christmas Anonymous is looking for volunteers to accept toy donations, pack boxes and help families at the store on Saturday, Dec. 10. The organization is completely supported by donations from the community.

Volunteers before Dec. 10 are needed to help with accepting donations and packing “senior boxes,” which will be filled with food for a holiday meal, stationary and household items.

“Store Day” volunteers will help families in need shop for new and gently used toys, clothing, hats, gloves, shoes, boots and skates.

A list of volunteer dates and times are below. All shifts will be at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester.

  • Nov. 30, 1-5 p.m.: Donation Center
  • Dec. 1, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: Donation Center
  • Dec. 2, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: Donation Center
  • Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Donation Center
  • Dec. 3, 9-10 a.m.: Pack Senior Boxes
  • Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Deliver Senior Boxes
  • Dec. 3, 12-3 p.m.: Organize donations
  • Dec. 3, 5:30-7 p.m.: Unload KTTC Toy Truck
  • Dec. 5, 3-7 p.m.: Move in tables
  • Dec. 10, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Family escort shift at Store Day
  • Dec. 10, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Escort trainer shift
  • Dec. 10, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Volunteer desk attendant
  • Dec. 10, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Load gifts into cars
  • Dec. 10, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Help with “More Toys”
  • Dec. 10, 3-6 p.m.: Clean up

Sign up to volunteer at www.christmasanonymous.org/volunteering.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
