Rochester writer's love of horror, history and feminism adds up to stories, novels and nonfiction books

ROCHESTER — The past nine years have been horrific — in the best way — for Rochester author Meg Hafdahl.

Hafdahl, who lives in Rochester with her husband and two sons, published her first horror short story in 2014. That was followed by a book of short stories in 2015.

She now has published three novels and three short story collections plus the sixth book in the analytical nonfiction “Science of…” series of books that she has co-written with her best friend Kelly Florence. “The Science of Agatha Christie” will hit the shelves yet this year. They are also working on a US travel guide for women interested in horror that is slated to be published in 2024.

She and Florence also record a weekly podcast called “Horror Rewind,” which is an “amalgam of all the things (they) love: horror, feminism, friendship and storytelling.”

How did horror become your focus as a writer?

I was just naturally drawn to it from day one as far as movies and books and things like that, but I really wanted to write literary fiction. I kind of got stuck, because that wasn't right. After college, I was being a mom and I realized that trying to force myself to write literary fiction wasn't going to work and I knew that I love horror.

For my 30th birthday, I wrote a horror short story and it ended up being my first published story. I think it was because it was me … it was authentic.

I think for me, why love horror so much is. … I'm stealing a quote from Joe Hill, one of my favorite authors, but he said horror is like seeing somebody on the worst day of their lives. And I love this idea of like the sink-or-swim mentality and seeing if this character is going to get through this thing. Because if they can get through a monster tearing up their little town, maybe I can get through this teacher conference or whatever. I think there's something hopeful about the work, which I know isn't how many people see it.

Horror author Meg Hafdahl takes a glass-half-full mentality to horror fiction. "If they can get through a monster tearing up their little town, maybe I can get through this teacher conference or whatever." Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

In your books and your podcasts, feminism is often a theme. How does feminism connect with horror for you?

I think horror is naturally a female-driven genre, which surprises people. When a lot of people think horror, they think slasher. … But horror is much bigger than that. I like slashers, but I think, especially now, there's been a little bit of a shift where people are like, "Oh, maybe I do like horror movies, because I like Jordan Peele’s movies."

Back in the day, Mary Shelley and the Brontes, they were creating these really like Gothic environments. That made sense, because a woman's life was a Gothic environment then.

I think horror is actually uniquely female. When I read “The Yellow Wallpaper” (a 1892 short story written by Charlotte Perkins Gilman), I was like, "Oh, this is what I want to do. I want to connect horror with the experience of being a woman." And that's what I'm always trying to do in my fiction.

How do you switch gears from writing short stories to writing novels to writing analytical books like the “Science of…” series?

It definitely takes different parts of my brain, It comes from different parts of me. I've also gotten into screenwriting, which is interesting, too. With that prose background of writing fiction, I had to learn a lot about not including things. Screenwriting is very spare and that is a whole challenge for me.

What is the process when you are co-writing a “Science of…” book with Kelly?

That's a great question. I had only written by myself and I was not quite sure how we were going to do that. Thankfully, being that she's my best friend, we definitely think along the same lines. We have a lot of differences, but we know that those are strengths. For instance, she's a lot more organized than I am.

What we do before we tackle a book is we do a lot of planning and then we make sure we're communicating all the time. That means we send a lot of very strange text messages to each other like, "Did you cover manifestation" or "Do I need to cover divination?"

"The Science of Serial Killers: The Truth Behind Ted Bundy, Lizzie Borden, Jack the Ripper and Other Notorious Murderers of Cinematic Legend" by Meg Hafdahl and Kelly Florence. Contributed

I've been writing my screenplays with her as well, and that's been really fun. But knowing that I still have my own novels and short stories is important to me, because those are like something that I want to do as my own singular things and I don't necessarily want to share that.

I haven't tackled how to write a novel with somebody else yet, but as far as nonfiction and screenwriting, it's been really fun. It's a neat challenge and makes writing more fun.

You and Kelly have had a lot of success with “Science of …” books. You’ve published “The Science of Women in Horror,” “The Science of Monsters,” “The Science of Stephen King,” “The Science of Serial Killers” and “The Science of Witchcraft.” How did that series of books come about?

We both realized that we really like to research into the nerdy sort of history and science. … We started with the “Science of Monsters,” which was sort of basic about Frankenstein's monster and Dracula. And then we thought about how can we look at horror movies a little bit differently. Once we laid the groundwork for that, the ideas started to flow.

We knew we wanted to write what I call our feminist manifesto, “The Science of Women in Horror.” It's more based in feminist theory, sociology and psychology, all those kinds of sciences. We basically went with what would we want to read? What would we want to know about horror movies and books? Writing about Stephen King made sense.

Our book that's coming out in June is “The Science of Agatha Christie,” which is a great excuse for us to reach some people that maybe don't necessarily consider themselves horror fans. It was the same with serial killers. It's funny how many people are interested in true crime, but they're not interested in horror movies. It's been kind of fun to find adjacent crowds of people and kind of get them into horror … into the fray.

I know you use a small Minnesota city in some of your stories and novels. Does living in Rochester impact your writing?

First of all, we have a really great community of artists and authors here. … That is sort of vital to me. Writing can be such a solitary act. Having people that are into the same thing and is really nice. … It's kind of fun because most of the people you meet at a cocktail party are in health care, so it's nice to have something a little different to talk about.

As far as Rochester is concerned, I got interested in Rochester history. I love history. I use that in my nonfiction books, but I also use it in my fiction books.

The origin story of one of my main characters starts in Rochester with the tornado. So that's just a little nod to living here in Rochester. … I'm very much interested in rural Gothic. Rochester, even though it is diverse and has a sort of big city feel to it, it can sometimes feel very rural. That dichotomy is fun to play with.

