Rochester's 125 LIVE to host breast cancer awareness health fair

The free event is open to the public from 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 17.

By Staff reports
October 12, 2022 08:36 AM
ROCHESTER — A health and wellness event to raise awareness on breast cancer will bring Rochester medical professionals and businesses to 125 LIVE on Oct. 17.

Event booths will provide information about resources offered in the area. Hawa Camara, founder and president of the nonprofit Together Against Breast Cancer , will share her journey with breast cancer and supporting people with breast cancer and their caregivers. Her presentation starts at 1 p.m. then leads to the resource booths, which are open until 3 p.m.

Resource booths include the Mayo Cancer Education Center, Olmsted Medical Center Women's Health Pavilion, Comfort Health, Forte, Family Service Rochester, Active PT, 125 LIVE Cancer Programs, American Cancer Society and Radiant Wellness Clinic. A massage therapist, hypnotherapist, trauma-informed nidra teacher and reiki master, and pelvic floor physical therapist will also have booths.

The public is welcome to the free event hosted by the Vision of Hope Breast Cancer support group at 125 Elton Hills Drive NW.

