Rock quarry on the hill

Since 1920, the 10-acre quarry on the Rochester State Hospital property had been the only source of limestone cement aggregate for Olmsted County and beyond. The Kahler Hotel, Plummer Building and Saint Marys Hospital along with trunk highways, driveways and sidewalks all over Rochester were constructed with the high-quality limestone.

For the next 30 years, the quarry would be operated by the hospital’s maintenance department and provided a source of employment for patients. By 1950, however, new competition and aging equipment would force the closing of the hospital’s quarry on the hill.

The abandoned plant’s 60-foot towers would soon become a temptation for children playing in the area. On Oct. 7, 1955, five separate charges, using a total of 40 pounds of explosives, were set in 20-by-20-inch square wooden piers at the tower’s base.

Within an hour, the once busy work site would be reduced to a pile of splintered wood.

Seconds after detonation, the 60-foot-tall tower begins to fall in a cloud of smoke and dust. Contributed

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.