Ruth Wendler made her passion for wine a full-time job

MANTORVILLE, Minn. — Ruth Wendler has always worked in the restaurant business, beginning with a 10-year stay at The Hubbell House in the 1980s.

Now, she’s back at The Hubbell House in Mantorville as the wine sommelier.

“It’s kind of like coming back home,” she said.

Also Read





Wendler always had a passion for wine and got her level one and two certifications in 2015.

So tier one and two. What does that mean?

ADVERTISEMENT

To me, level one is the basics. You’ll learn about everything from, starting in the vineyard, what it takes to train the wine, bushes and the right kind of soil. So different terroirs produce different kinds of wine with their climate and soil type. Then it's the basics about chardonnay, Cabernet, pinot noir. Level two is a lot more involved. For level one, you did 10 blind tastings. Level two, we did 24 blind tastings. You have to name the grape, where it’s from, the vintage.

Funny story. When I was studying, I used to go to HyVee in Kasson, which was Erdman’s (at the time), and I used to go in their produce department and smell fruit and vegetables. I would get my nose right down in the lemons and limes and raspberries and stuff. And finally, the produce manager came over to me and said, “I just have to know what you're doing.”

I went on to do my level three, which is constructing a wine list. And it's really made for people that want to start a restaurant, which I don't at this point in my life. I just decided I must need the knowledge because I kept studying.

Then, during the pandemic, you got your level three.

I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ I'm not a sit-around person. I had a thirst. I kept studying after I got done with level two. I'm like, ‘I guess I must need to do this.’

This is a perfect fit for me. The Hubbell House is a perfect fit. It's a beautiful place, and people are open to wine knowledge.

How did you end up back at The Hubbell House?

Right about the time the pandemic started, I was actually going to go to work for Joe Powers, and do his wine program for his catering for the Mayo Clinic doctors, and then everything shut down. So I reached out (after reading about the reopening), they got a hold of me right away and said, ‘Yeah, let's do this.’ So I came here and they hired me.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tell me about the wine here.

I just changed it. I also feature some wines that are off the list. People have a thing for that. I like to keep some of that in my back pocket. It makes people feel really good. So we'll probably change it again, probably spring, bring on some more rosés and white wines. I’m learning what kind of audience we have here.

You host wine events here, too, including one on March 1. What was that like?

There were 32 people, which I really like because I like to walk around and talk to everybody. I explain the wines and I'd like to check and see if they're enjoying themselves.

The first course was a pinot grigio from Italy, and we paired it with Dover sole. And then I did a sauvignon blanc from New Zealand, and we paired that with a beet salad with goat cheese, like the perfect pairing. Then I did two cabernets that we paired with steak Diane, and I like to do a little compare and contrast with wine. So I had a Washington State cab and a Napa Valley cab that they tasted side by side.

What was the difference?

The main differences in those two is our Washington wine is more approachable right away. Napa, it's more tannic, and it needs to open up a little bit. It's a heavier wine.

What's your favorite part about this job?

ADVERTISEMENT

I've always loved people. I love making sure they have a really good night. As far as my wine duties, I get really excited when you get that perfect pairing. I get real geeky about it. On Saturday nights, I walk around and sell bottles of wine or sometimes just glasses and see if I can match the wine with the personality (of a guest), so I like to talk to people and figure out what they really do like.

What's your favorite wine?

It's tough. It depends. I would have to say Oregon pinot noir. I love Oregon pinots.

Why’s that?

Well, it's the closest to Burgundy pinot, which is where that originated. The climate, the soil and everything is almost identical.

Asked & Answered is a weekly question-and-answer column featuring people of southeastern Minnesota. Is there somebody you'd like to see featured? Send suggestions to news@postbulletin.com .