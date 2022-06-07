Saloons go up in smoke

Never had a crowd been so unwilling to work at a fire. Early on the morning of April 3, 1870, fire was discovered in John Chute’s saloon on the north side of West Third Street. Flame quickly spread to the neighboring saloon of John McDavitt as hundreds watched part of Rochester’s Whiskey Row being reduced to ashes.

As the fire spread next door to G.A. Gregerson’s harness shop, the crowd began to stir. Some people entered the Leland block on the corner of Third and Broadway and began removing products and fixtures from the businesses located there. As the flames ignited the back corner of Marshall Leland’s building, a bucket brigade formed from the corner east to the millrace, one block away. It was too late.

By morning’s light, eight Rochester businesses would be gone. The fact that two of them had been devoted to selling whiskey would be blamed for the crowd’s early inactivity.

This is the corner of Historic Third Street and South Broadway as it looks today. Contributed photo

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.