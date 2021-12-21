SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Salvation Army hosts Toy & Joy Shop Tuesday and Wednesday

Nearly 1,000 children in need will have opportunity to get toys

Salvation Army Toy and Joy Shop
Salvation Army volunteer Tania Rhiger helps a woman pick out children's gifts during the Salvation Army's "Toy and Joy Shop" Tuesday in Rochester. The goal of the event, which continues Wednesday, is to distribute toys to children in need throughout the Rochester community. Gifts were donated by the local Toys for Tots, the Walmart stores, the Sharing Tree in the Apache Mall, AKE, and Evangel United Methodist Church.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
December 21, 2021 01:27 PM
Share

The Salvation Army in Rochester will distribute toys to nearly 1,000 children in need Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the organization's Toy & Joy Shop.

The two-day shopping event is made possible by donations from community members since November to the local Toys for Tots, the Walmart stores, the Sharing Tree in the Apache Mall AKE, and Evangel United Methodist Church.

Families have registered online or received help from caseworkers. Rebecca Snapp, director of community engagement for The Salvation Army, said the number of children expected to participate will be lower than in previous years.

Also Read
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

"We always work really closely with all of the other toy distributions in town, and they've said the same thing that numbers have been slightly lower this year," Snapp said. "But it's also been an unusual year where there's been a lot of extra resources for people."

Major Lisa Mueller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Rochester, called the event a "blessing" both to the families who help the organization for help and to the people who make the event possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Knowing that you've made a child's Christmas bright, and lifted a burden from the shoulders of hard-working parents. I truly don't know what could get you more into the Christmas spirit."

The Toy & Joy Shop is at the Salvation Army Corps Community, 20 First Ave. NE, Rochester.

Related Topics: NONPROFITSROCHESTER
What to read next
Winter in Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life January 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
January 05, 2022 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Do you call a tow if you go in the ditch?
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
January 05, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Physicians making house calls barely make it back in blizzard
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
January 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07371.jpg
Community
Ayooluwa Odeyinka: Why you should care about saving the rookery
Unless we each take steps to stop the development plans from going through, we will have to say goodbye to a well-known gift from nature.
January 04, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Ayooluwa Odeyinka