Salvation Army hosts Toy & Joy Shop Tuesday and Wednesday

The Salvation Army in Rochester will distribute toys to nearly 1,000 children in need Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the organization's Toy & Joy Shop.

The two-day shopping event is made possible by donations from community members since November to the local Toys for Tots, the Walmart stores, the Sharing Tree in the Apache Mall AKE, and Evangel United Methodist Church.

Families have registered online or received help from caseworkers. Rebecca Snapp, director of community engagement for The Salvation Army, said the number of children expected to participate will be lower than in previous years.

"We always work really closely with all of the other toy distributions in town, and they've said the same thing that numbers have been slightly lower this year," Snapp said. "But it's also been an unusual year where there's been a lot of extra resources for people."

Major Lisa Mueller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Rochester, called the event a "blessing" both to the families who help the organization for help and to the people who make the event possible.

"Knowing that you've made a child's Christmas bright, and lifted a burden from the shoulders of hard-working parents. I truly don't know what could get you more into the Christmas spirit."

The Toy & Joy Shop is at the Salvation Army Corps Community, 20 First Ave. NE, Rochester.

