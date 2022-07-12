SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Scam alert!

Columnist Steve Lange looks back at some of the area's least favorite hoaxes.

Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Opinion by Steve Lange
July 12, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

In one few-week period in June, fraudsters scammed a 62-year-old Rochester woman into depositing $7,000 into a Bitcoin account, scammed a 56-year-old Rochester man into paying $9,000 in gift cards, and scammed an elderly couple out of $22,000 in gift cards to pay for Microsoft updates.

We can only hope that karma prevails. And that others learn from those mistakes.

Also Read
20220203_164345.jpg
Business
Surgical downtown Rochester demolition will carve Michaels building away from parking ramp
The former Michaels Restaurant, which is a mish-mash of five buildings, at the corner of South Broadway and Center Street is slated to be demolished. One of those structures is intertwined with the city-owned Center Street Parking Ramp and will require a surgical touch, reminiscent of the children’s game “Operation!”
July 12, 2022 08:26 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
football team.jpg
Exclusive
Community
The gridiron gets heated up for the first time in Rochester
In a rematch with a team from St. Charles, the Rochester High School team came away triumphant on Thanksgiving Day 1897.
July 12, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber

We have, over the years, collected numerous stories of local hoaxes and scams.

Here are a few more of our (least) favorites.

This will heal you. Oh, unless there is bad weather, then we’ll have to hook you up directly to cable.
In July of 2011, a Stewartville man was ordered to repay more than $8,000 after allegedly swindling a 70-year-old man and his 68-year-old wife. He allegedly told the couple that he could cure their health problems through a satellite, set up with doctors in Germany. According to the complaint, he claimed the satellite waves would bounce off the man's body — as he simply sat in his recliner — and be sent back to the doctors in Germany, who would adjust the frequency to heal him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will sanitize your water well. Oh, unless there is bad weather, then we’ll have to hook it up directly to cable.
The same Stewartville man also faced a similar charge in Dodge County, where a complaint alleged a man signed a contract with him for a “German Water Treatment Plan” that “was never an actual treatment at all.” The plan said his water would be sanitized with rays and beams from a satellite controlled by a company in Germany. No such technology exists, and the man said he lost $1,275.

You just never know who you’ll see in Rochester!
In March 2011, the Weekly World News website ran a story with the following headline: “Cap’n Crunch at Mayo Clinic for Diabetes.”
“The Captain was admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. last week to receive treatment for severe diabetes,” read the story. “After living a reckless life on the high seas eating only his famous cereal and the occasional Slim Jim for close to 40 years, the Captain’s body finally just gave out.”

“And I’m the 3rd Viscount of Newark, Baron of Dooby Doo.”
In 2006, a 22-year-old Austin resident showed up at Stillwater Area High School and tried to enroll as a 17-year-old named Caspian James Crichton-Stuart IV, 5th Duke of Cleveland, Earl of Scooby. Gardner claimed to be visiting the U.S. for ear surgery at the Mayo Clinic. He spoke with a British accent, handed out business cards bearing the crest of a lion and a unicorn, and insisted on being called “His Grace.” After giving an interview to the Stillwater school newspaper, the teenage reporters did some research and discovered Gardner’s true identity. They also found that he was, in fact, a registered sex offender.

Somewhere, on the other end of the line, a window repairman is laughing.
In March of 2009, a hoaxster called a woman staying in a Rochester motel and, pretending to be the motel manager, tricked her into breaking a window with a chair. The caller, according to police reports, told the woman that there was a gas leak in the room, and advised her to put a wet towel under the door, unplug everything in the room to prevent an explosion, and open the window by "whatever means necessary." When the window jammed, the woman used a chair to smash the glass.

Which makes you wonder how he defines “everybody” and “loves.”
In January of 2008, self-described “hoax artist” Rory Emerald (he’s placed dozens of fake lost and found ads in papers across the country) placed a fake classified ad in the Post Bulletin, claiming to have found a diamond scepter and inauguration gown that belonged to Eva Peron (the late first lady of Argentina). "It's just wild,” Emerald told the Post Bulletin from his home in Los Angeles. “Everybody loves it."

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.

Related Topics: PEOPLEODDCHESTERROCHESTER
Opinion by Steve Lange
What to read next
05309012.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Good roads for safe drivers
Poor manners on the road were a cause of disgrace among drivers.
July 12, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
45 years ago, we were all shook up
Not only in the movie, but some of us knew in real-time that Elvis became lost in his purpose. We watched his physical decline.
July 12, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Security cameras to be installed in the public library
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
July 12, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Rules for Beanie Baby sales
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
July 11, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else