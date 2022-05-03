SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!
Tuesday, May 3
Community

Scanning for that bagger -- will you find them?

Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Opinion by Loren Else
May 03, 2022 08:00 AM
As a kid, if I scored some change, I might walk down to the local five-and-dime store and buy a pack of baseball cards. If I was lucky and had a dollar bill, the cashier would count back my change in a matter-of-fact fashion. It was a bit of a math lesson every trip to the store.

As I grew up, those working in various business establishments knew I was the Else boy. I came to know them as well. It’s the beauty of a small town.

Fast forward decades: I miss the cashiers, sales associates, team members, or whatever terms used today for those who scan our items and tell us how much we owe. It’s essential to whine to someone about the weather when checking out at a store.

We all have witnessed the tsunami of self-checkout machines in most, if not all, retail stores. Our society keeps evolving, and our interactions with each other continue to diminish. There is nothing we can do about this. Well, I suppose I could protest at a future Timberwolves game.

Many people find the self-checkout kiosks efficient, and the less interaction with folks, the better. I do use them at times, but there have been moments when I’d like to write a "self-check-out kiosk manifesto" of what I would like to do with the pricey bucket of software and bolts.

Apparently, I need to improve my techniques with those things. I do find myself talking back to the machines sarcastically.

I think stores that keep a good balance of warm-bodied humans will gain an advantage compared to stores with rows of unforgiving, unfeeling self-check-out kiosks, which means fewer employees.

My concern is that the elderly may not get the assistance they need. A trip to the grocery store is meaningful. This tech navigation to buy groceries or order food is difficult for them. This fear of being confused can isolate our seniors even more. They need to be watched out for.

I am not against technology, but it needs to make operations smoother, which is not always the case. When I get ready to check out, I scan (pun intended) for a real live cashier.

In the grocery store, there may also be a kid working as a bagger. I enjoy interacting with teenagers. Although generations apart, we can have conversations. I say hello, make small talk, and thank them.

Joey Smith, assistant manager of health, wellness and home at the 37th Street Hy-Vee grocery store, said a bagger position is typically the first job for a young employee. He told me these positions are important, as that person may be the last contact a customer has before leaving the store.

Joey has seen many young workers grow exponentially in these entry-level positions. He sees them develop interpersonal skills and build a work ethic. Joey said that it is conveyed to those starting in that position that a customer may not remember how you bag their groceries, but they will remember your kindness.

After high school graduation, some work during the summers. These young workers start moving to jobs of more responsibility and gain supervisory experience.

Joey indicated that many who start as a bagger at the age of 16 will work part-time for the company for years until they find their calling. This is rewarding to Joey and other employees who train and mentor these young workers.

All we boomers can do is look for opportunities to be kind to all retail workers. Unfortunately, with more self-checkouts, we will see fewer baggers. Technology is here to stay.

Keep a lookout for those young people working as baggers. Strike up a conversation, encourage them, and most of all, thank them for bagging your groceries. It’s a remarkable but dying skill set.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .

