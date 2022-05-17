Scrap metal collected for the war effort piled high in Rochester

James M. O’Connor was aware that tires and gasoline were about to be rationed, which meant driving an automobile was likely to be an infrequent pleasure.

So, in September 1942, O’Connor, chairman of the Rochester rationing board, turned his car over to Ray Kingrey, head of the city’s salvage committee, as part of a city-wide scrap metal drive to aid the country’s effort in World War II.

The car would be reduced to 1,000 pounds of scrap metal and other materials.

O’Connor might have also thrown in the ignition key – the salvage committee was collecting those, too. In fact, some 8,000 old keys were brought in that month, including 30 pounds of keys from Hagen Market, 14 Third St. SW. The keys had been kept in a box under the store counter since being used in a promotional contest eight years earlier.

Meanwhile, as the day of the scrap drive approached, piles of what appeared to be junk could be seen on the front lawns of Rochester homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the weeks leading up to the Sept. 27 collection day, homeowners had been urged to dig out unused metal, rubber, copper, brass, aluminum, lead and rags that had been gathering dust in a corner of the cellar or garage.

Rochester’s city-wide scrap drive was one of thousands routinely held across the country during the war years. It was one way for the Home Front to get involved in the war effort, contributing materials that could be converted to military hardware. America had entered the war after the Pearl Harbor attack of Dec. 7, 1941, and was busily converting industry and resources, including scrap metal, to the production of ships, tanks, airplanes and guns.

For this drive, Kingrey advised citizens that newspapers and tin cans were not to be included; those items would be picked up in a future effort. At the same time, he urged householders to take their waste fats and greases, which were desperately needed for war purposes, to local meat dealers. For some reason, Minnesota’s collection of fats had fallen short of goals. The state’s quota was 850,000 pounds, but so far only 118,450 pounds had been collected.

As for the scrap metal, residents were to pile it in their front yards, along with rubber and rags. The scrap drive took place on a Sunday afternoon, when trucks and volunteers would be available. Block-by-block through city neighborhoods, football players from Rochester and Lourdes high schools picked up the metal and put it in the trucks.

One person was arrested for raiding the scrap piles of residents. In general, though, the drive took place with only one hitch: So much metal was contributed that it couldn’t all be collected in one day.

Kingrey asked homeowners to leave the scrap piles on their lawns; trucks would make the rounds again the next afternoon.

By that time, the collected scrap was piled 10 feet high in a warehouse. “Salvage officials could not tell the total weight of the scrap,” the Post-Bulletin reported.

For his part, Kingrey said the results were “very gratifying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It would not be the last scrap drive in the city during a war that continued for three more years. And O’Connor’s automobile would not be the last one claimed by the war effort.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.