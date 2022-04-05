Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 5
Sears store entered the market when Rochester was at a Crossroads

Though the retailer is long gone, it opened at a pivotal point for the city.

The former Sears store at Crossroads in Rochester.
Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County
By Thomas Weber
April 05, 2022 07:00 AM
In the mid-1920s, Robert E. Wood, a vice president at Sears, Roebuck & Co., did a study of motor vehicle registrations and realized that the number of automobiles on American streets was soon going to swamp the available parking spots in the central business core of most cities.

From now on, he said, new Sears stores should be built primarily on the outskirts of cities, surrounded by acres of free parking for customers.

Of course, that didn’t stop Sears from opening a new store in 1936 in the heart of downtown Rochester. But trends do sometimes take a bit longer to arrive out here on the prairie.

Finally, on June 10, 1963, Wood’s plan became a reality in Rochester as Sears opened a large store, surrounded by acres of free parking, in the new Crossroads Center at the southern edge of the city.

Sears thus became the first major department store to vacate downtown Rochester and move to a suburban shopping center. Rochester already had a suburban center, Miracle Mile, anchored by the Twin Cities-based Donaldson’s department store.

Sears, though, was an international name in retailing, and with that muscle behind the project, Crossroads developers were able to attract other major chains: Kresge’s, Piggly Wiggly and Grayson’s clothing store, and a Howard Johnson’s restaurant, plus two dozen other retailers. Crossroads was proclaimed to be the largest shopping center in the state outside the Twin Cities.

The center’s 18-acre site (which included parking for 1,300 cars), wasn’t even within the city limits when the project was announced in 1961 by Gerald P. Schoenfelder, president of Crossroad Center Inc. of Minneapolis. The land on which the center was to be built was previously the home of the Crossroads Cabins tourist park.

“We want to be part of the city, and we expect to pay our share,” Schoenfelder said in announcing the project. “While it is not mandatory that we be annexed in order to build, we prefer it.”

Schoenfelder was a Rochester native and a 1943 graduate of Rochester High School. The original plans for the shopping center grew, he said, “because of the magic name Rochester has in the retail industry.”

Indeed, as home to Mayo Clinic and a rapidly expanding IBM plant, Rochester had commercial potential that caused retailers to dream of ringing cash registers.

Sears intended to capitalize on that with, as the Post Bulletin reported, “a one-stop shopping unit with complete lines of merchandise for the family and home.” There would be an auto service center and an outdoor sales area, in addition to the 55,000-square-foot store itself. The store was to be “one of the most complete and modern operated by Sears.”

Sears occupied the north end of the shopping center, with Piggly Wiggly and Snyder Drug anchoring the south end.

Ironically, Sears, after being the chief retail attraction at Crossroads, moved from there to Apache Mall in 1991. There, it joined former downtown department stores Dayton’s, Montgomery Ward and J.C. Penney.

But the two-story, 113,000-square-foot Sears store in the mall had a relatively short shelf life. As Sears struggled financially in a rapidly changing national retail climate, the Apache Mall store was closed in January 2014.

Crossroads, the suburban shopping center Sears helped launch, has also undergone major changes in recent decades. Piggly Wiggly, Kresge and Snyder are all gone. Many of the parking spots remain.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.

