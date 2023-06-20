She set out to create a meaningful T-shirt. She created a new career

Let’s go back to that moment, seven years ago, when you set out to make a T-shirt with a powerful meaning.

This is 2016. Graphic tees are everywhere. I was at a crossroads trying to debate on moving away or staying in Rochester. I was at a point where I felt like all I could do was pray. It was a pivotal moment in my life. I was in church a lot, praying a lot. One day, I was listening to a song that my brother made, because he makes music, and it was just saying, “Everyday we do something, something, something.” I’m like, “Hey, what if I make a T-shirt that means pray everyday?” Because that’s what I am doing actively. And the design came to life. So we made the shirts. We started to sell them over Fourth of July. We sold them all. It was really popular and people loved it. And so I was like, “Okay, I could possibly do this.” That’s how the idea for Everyday 365 Clothing was born.

You were working with kids in the meantime?

I’ve always been a youth worker, mentor and those things. I’ve worked at Headstart. I got an opportunity to work with girls of color, with Girl Scouts River Valleys. Then in 2019 the kick for the clothing came back. I created new designs. Every time I would create new things, they would sell out. I didn’t want to wait two weeks for someone else to produce the shirts, so in my crazy thinking, I’m like, “I’m going to do my own shirts.” I bought all this equipment. I went to L.A. and bought maybe $1,500 of blank T-shirts and started printing in my basement. Everybody wanted a shirt. I started printing on these little tube-top things, on hoodies, on halter tops. I was doing so well. ...

But then?

At the end of August 2019, my dad passed away. That was obviously one of the hardest things a person will ever go through, losing a parent. I was there when he took his last breath. My dad didn’t have insurance, my dad was not married, my dad had been sick — a lot fell on me. I got really depressed because my dad was one of my biggest supporters. I didn’t do anything for a very long time. I gave up completely on my business.

What did you do to get through that?

I found out I was pregnant. It felt like one life ends and another begins. I thought “I have to create this legacy for my kids.” I began to start connecting with my dad’s spirit and just being more spiritual about it and really tapping into what he wanted from me. I also tapped into the fact that my dad had nothing to pass on to me when he died. And I did not want my kids to have to go through that same thing.

Wow.

So it just took off when I got back in it. I did the pop-up space in the mall for Memorial Day weekend of 2021, and I was like “Whoa, this is crazy busy!” Then rented a kiosk for a few months. Then found a great space with an amazing landlord and moved into the location downtown in August of 2022. And I’m right next to True Queens Boutique.

I know you believe in those moments when you feel like you’re being guided ...

Here’s one about Everyday 365. I reached a point where I just didn’t know what to do. I asked God, I said, “If this is what you want me to do, then give me a sign.” I opened up the Bible on my phone, and the verse of the day was Jeremiah 29:11: “’For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’” I knew that was God speaking to me.

Tell me about your kids.

My daughter D’Nadykaa is 17. Jimmy is 10. Son LJ was born in 2020. And my daughter J’Lessiee was born in 2022.

You went all out with the girls’ names.

Yes! Back in the day, I said, “All my daughters will have double endings and an apostrophe in their name.”

So if I walk into Everyday 365 Clothing tomorrow, are you going to be like “I’m hoping that guy is just in here to pick up his kid”?

No. I would definitely get you into a nice T-shirt, because T-shirts are classic. Something simple with a logo across the front. But, yes, we are more geared more towards clothes for your kids.

But if I really wanted you to set me up with jeans and shoes and a shirt?

Hmm. I don’t want to sell things you can buy anywhere. I want to sell things that help you eliminate having to make a trip to the Cities. That’s mostly those things for Millennials and Gen Z. But I could definitely get you into a nice T-shirt ...

I get it. Fair enough.

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.