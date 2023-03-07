99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shopping season begins in 1927, but nothing is sold

An estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people jammed downtown streets and sidewalks.

spring open.jpg
Cars and shoppers jam Broadway in downtown Rochester for a special event to mark the opening of the spring shopping season on March 24, 1927.
Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County
By Thomas Weber
March 07, 2023 03:00 PM

Imagine inviting several thousand shoppers downtown and then refusing to sell them anything.

That’s how the Spring Opening extravaganza worked on the evening of March 24, 1927, in the heart of Rochester.

The event was sponsored by the Olmsted County Businessmen’s Association, and featured a parade, automobile show, freshly decorated stores and other entertainment. Shoppers could win door prizes at most retail establishments — but they couldn’t buy anything. In fact, for a good portion of the night, the stores were shuttered and dark.

Maybe that’s why the Post-Bulletin called the evening “an unusual one in the history of Rochester.”

It was all part of a promotion to build excitement for the new shopping season, which would begin in earnest the next day.

The festivities got underway at 5 p.m., with a parade, sponsored by the Rochester Automobile Dealers Association, that started at the Armory and proceeded south on Broadway. The American Legion and Elks Club drum & bugle corps marched, as did the Rochester High School band. Students from the Edwards School of Dancing demonstrated the latest dance steps.

For many viewers, though, the dozens of latest model cars and trucks in the parade were the main attraction.

At the moment the parade kicked off, all downtown stores shut their doors, and merchants quickly got to work setting up new displays and putting out the latest merchandise for the spring season. By the time the parade wound down and the clock ticked toward the re-opening of the stores, an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people jammed downtown streets and sidewalks, according to the Post-Bulletin.

“Space for smooth pedestrianism had vanished, and automobile traffic was almost impossible,” the newspaper reported. “There was just one packed mass of humanity on all sidewalks.”

A good number of those pedestrians held tickets in their hands for a chance at the $2,000 in prizes that would be given away by the merchants. Included were 2 pounds of candy from Candyland, riding boots from Blakely & Kennedy, 5 pounds of coffee from Red Owl, 4 yards of crepe from Knowlton’s Department Store, a pair of woolen blankets from Massey’s, and $5 savings accounts from First National Bank and First State Bank. The tickets had been distributed to shoppers during the previous week with the proviso they had to be on hand for the drawing to claim their prize.

Promptly at 7:30 p.m., shop lights were turned back on, window shades were raised to reveal the new displays, and retailers welcomed shoppers into their stores. Those holding the lucky tickets claimed their prizes, while others looked around and presumably made up shopping lists for return visits. Clerks at the cash registers, meanwhile, must have wondered why so many customers were being sent home empty-handed.

Despite the throngs, an atmosphere of good cheer prevailed, the Post-Bulletin reported. Everyone appeared ready to shake off their cabin fever and look forward to a new season. “Grouches were laid on the shelf and a spirit of good fellowship reigned supreme,” the newspaper said.

It had been a typical blustery March evening, and after the stores closed at 9:30 p.m., snow began to fall. Still, declared the Post-Bulletin, it had been “the biggest night in Rochester since the Armistice.”

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.

Then and Now - Thomas Tom Weber col sig

By Thomas Weber
Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.
