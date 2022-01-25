Sidney Poitier was heaven sent to complete a task

Back in the day, movie houses would show a combination of flicks on Saturday mornings. They would include cartoons and serial episodes of heroes like Flash Gordon.

Members of my generation may recall attending theaters on those Saturday mornings – unsupervised, of course.

I always wondered how Flash would survive at the end of a serial episode cliffhanger. I would find out the following Saturday.

Sidney Poitier Contributed

In 1961 my family moved from Anchorage, Alaska, to Montgomery, Alabama. I was 8 years old when we drove the long road south. My family would live on the Maxwell Air Force base from 1961 to 1963.

The base had a movie house where I attended those Saturday morning movies, a swimming pool, a military commissary, and numerous places for a kid to explore. My bicycle got me everywhere.

I was too young to understand what was going on in the deep South in those years. Still, I do remember the signs over water fountains in Alabama that read, “Colored Only.”

My older brother Ron was in high school, which was segregated at the time. He recalled his confusion regarding the hatred that surrounded him in school. He remembers racial epithets scrawled on many students’ notebooks.

Ron was a Hollywood movie fan, and we used to talk about movies and movie stars. The death of actor Sidney Poitier made me reflect on the actor’s life during the 1960s.

I called Ron and asked him if he was a fan of Poitier in the 1960s. Ron said he loved the movie where Poitier’s character built a chapel for a group of nuns.

After Poitier’s death, I watched a 2013 interview of Poitier by Lesley Stahl. To me, there were two powerful moments in the interview.

The first was when Poitier recalled how an elderly Jewish man, for no apparent reason but kindness, helped him learn to read. Poitier, an immigrant from the Bahamas, was working as a dishwasher in a New York City restaurant. He said that night after night, after the restaurant closed, this man helped him learn to read. Soon, he could audition confidently, and his acting career got underway.

The second was when Poitier said that he decided that every role he accepted would portray a well-educated man of strong character, dignity and pride. Poitier lived by a code taught to him by his family, and he knew how imperative it was for a Black man to portray these traits at that time.

Two lessons for us all. Be a person of character, kindness and integrity for yourself, your children, grandchildren and your community. Help others, and you may change a life.

The movie that my brother referred to was “Lilies of the Field,” for which Poitier won an Academy Award in 1963. Poitier played a man named Homer Smith. On a stop for water in rural Arizona, the nuns, who farmed the place where he stopped, clearly believed that God had sent him to build them a chapel.

I decided to watch the movie because I did not recall it as my brother did. It was an excellent film and an enjoyable story. I found his interactions with the German nuns fun to watch. It is a tale of people helping people and, at times, discovering it’s not always easy to accept help.

Stories and acting carried movies years ago, not computer-generated imagery. Despite a few bumps in this calling, Homer Smith finished the chapel for the nuns. As he completed the final piece, a high wooden cross, he left his name scrawled in fresh concrete with great satisfaction. He then packed up and moved on.

Sidney Poitier has finished his remarkable and extraordinary task on earth, clearly heaven sent, and has moved on.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .