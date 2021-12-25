Snowblower Culture has Shovel Culture beat by a 20-foot plume

I’d made a note on my calendar so I wouldn’t forget. Now, it seemed to be mocking me:

KEN LEAVES

Ken would be waking up somewhere warm this morning, and I was waking up to this.

Sure, we had an agreement. But I was kind of hoping …

Maybe I can just wait a few days to see if it melts. Oh, who am I kidding -- it’s not going to melt until July! I shrugged into my parka and stepped out into a foot of new snow.

It’s going to be a long winter.

Ken had knocked on my door two weeks earlier. He was covered with a fine coating of snow, and the engine of his snowblower ticked as it cooled in the driveway. My driveway.

I felt guilty when I heard him clearing my snow while I was warm and dry, but not guilty enough to tell him to stop.

“I’ve got a deal for you,” he said when I answered his knock. “I always clear Norma’s driveway,” he said as he gestured at the house between his home and mine, “but Bev and I go south for two months every winter. I’ll clear your driveway while we’re here, if you do all three driveways while we’re gone. I’ll leave you a key to my garage, and you can use my snowblower.”

My back chose that moment to spasm from the shoveling I’d done two days earlier, and I took it as a sign: “Deal.”

“Great! Get dressed and come on out. I’ll show you how it works.”

Two days after Ken flew South, I trudged through a foot of snow, let myself into his garage and found the snowblower waiting in the corner. I pulled out the notes I’d made during Ken’s impromptu lesson. Machines and I have never gotten along, but to my surprise the snowblower started just the way it was supposed to.

I adjusted the chute and shifted into “drive.” The machine inched out of the garage, and when the auger bit into the fresh snow, it sent a white plume 20 feet into the air.

And for the first time I understood Snowblower Culture. I could never figure out why someone would drag a snowblower out of the garage to remove 3 inches of snow in the middle of a storm that promised another 9 inches.

But suddenly, I understood: the feeling of power, the roar of the engine, the smell of exhaust. Man versus nature (with some help from Toro). And the instant gratification of seeing bare concrete appear from under all that snow.

It’s very different than Shovel Culture, where the gratification doesn’t come until the Ben-Gay takes effect.

I reached the end of Ken’s driveway and gave one of those macho Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor grunts, then quickly looked around to make sure no one heard me. Over the sound of the snowblower? Not likely. So I did it again.

I waved at a guy who was clearing a driveway across the street, and he waved back. It’s a brotherhood.

I was covered with a fine coating of snow by the time I rolled the snowblower back into Ken’s garage. And I felt more Minnesotan than I ever had.

I think I’m going to try ice fishing.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.