Soggy day doesn't dampen love of W.W. Mayo

The sound of raindrops hitting open umbrellas failed to drown out the voices paying tribute to William Worrall Mayo on Saturday May 29, 1915.

The occasion, on this wet and gloomy day, was the unveiling of a statue of Dr. Mayo, who with his sons began what today is considered one of the world’s great centers of healing. Even by 1915, it was obvious what Mayo Clinic meant to Rochester.

So there was no hesitation when it was proposed by Rochester attorney Thomas Spillane that a statue of W.W. Mayo be erected. The site chosen was parkland that Mayo, who died in 1911, had several years earlier encouraged the city to preserve. About 4,000 of the city’s 7,500 residents contributed to a fund drive to pay for the statue.

Now it was time on this damp day for the statue to be unveiled, but not before some speechifying.

“He was a man of hope and vision, therefore a pioneer and a public-spirited citizen,” C.M. Start, former chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, said of W.W. Mayo at the dedication ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like most pioneers, Mayo was doubted from time to time, Start said. Even the park he envisioned, on land that was often muddy and unsightly, was regarded as impractical. “His vision was clearer than ours,” Start said. “He saw in the future this beautiful park.”

Start, who had been friends with Mayo for 50 years, said, “He measured men by their worth, not by their wealth. He had a supreme contempt for the snob. Socially and professionally, he treated all honest persons alike.”

Mayo had a reputation as a man who could be prickly on occasion, Start admitted. “He may have seemed blunt and intolerant at times to those who did not understand him,” Start said,” but in fact he was a sympathetic and chivalrous man. I never knew a man more anxious to help others.”

Start was followed to the podium by Bishop Thomas O’Gorman, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who had been a young parish priest in Rochester in the 1860s. At a time when Catholics were often regarded with suspicion, especially on the frontier, O’Gorman said Mayo was devoid of prejudice.

“I found him to be in possession of considerable practice among the Catholics here, and together we often went on sick calls among members of my parish,” O’Gorman said. On the way to or from those calls, O’Gorman said, he was the recipient of Mayo’s advice. “He guided me in many ways and his talks were full of wisdom,” O’Gorman said.

By this point, the dedication program had gone on for a soggy hour, and while O’Gorman said he still had many anecdotes to tell, “in this rain there is no time to tell stories.”

With that, all attention turned to the statue itself, which had been wrapped all this time in an American flag. The statue, sculpted by Leonard Cunnell, of Chicago, was 8 feet tall, made of bronze, and was situated on a base of Vermont granite. It was finally unveiled when Mayo’s granddaughter, Louise, pulled the string that removed the flag.

For decades to come, the statue of W.W. Mayo would preside over this medical city. Meanwhile, in perhaps a sign of relative importance, the statues of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln that stood nearby have long since been lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.