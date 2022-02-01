SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Sophie Kaufmann: Don't let Google devalue the acquisition of knowledge

It is a state of mindfulness. It is turning a mundane life into a life of gratitude, warmth, and beauty.

091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07336.jpg
Sophia Kaufmann Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Sophie Kaufmann
February 01, 2022 11:00 AM
Share

Most everyone accepts that social media is harmful, though many continue to use it. What is often ignored, however, is our dependence on having information at our fingertips through our internet search tool.

“Google” is so much a part of our lives that the browser name is now used as a verb. I can “google” how to bake cookies, for example, and I can “google” an address.

As a society, we have made information easily accessible through the internet, which is a great benefit. However, because we are aware that information can be acquired at our fingertips at any point in time, we have devalued real knowledge. After all, what value does something have if accessibility is so easy? Why memorize, study, or learn something when you can just look it up? “Information” is the same as “knowledge,” right?

Information is readily available online. This is remarkable, and it is to be celebrated. In fact, when I researched to write this column, many of the first articles that appeared in my online search proved to be of use to me. It is a privilege to have such quick access to information.

In addition to seeking information for this article, I also recently used the internet to access online classes, to watch a video about early 20th century artist Gustav Klimt, and to seek information about a college I am interested in attending.

ADVERTISEMENT

Few could argue that the ability to obtain information so quickly is a bad thing. Yet, like many good things, the internet, and the information it holds, can be misused and abused.

Though we do not know the long-term neurological and psychological effects that the internet has on cognition, there are numerous studies that examine the habitual behaviors of people who regularly depend on the internet. Even excessive online reading seems to have a negative effect on one’s ability to concentrate and retain information.

Scholars from the University College London studied how people read from e-books and articles online in the British Library. Those that researched online with Google and other browsers were said to “avoid reading in the traditional sense.” They would skim, jump from browser to browser, and never finish one article.

Also Read
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07384.jpg
Community
Chloe Weingarten: Composting has become a family obsession
My dad started composting in our backyard eight years ago. As an avid gardener, he wanted to boost the tomato and zucchini harvest. Also, ever environmentally conscious, we wanted to cut our weekly contribution to the city landfill.
February 01, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Chloe Weingarten
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
Time will tell if our 'scrapbooks with words' will be worth keeping
Columnist Loren Else says words, emotions, activities recorded in journals or diaries are sometimes best kept, sometimes best tossed away.
February 01, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Oh those crazy news stories we love to re-tell
Columnist Steve Lange says The Rochies are our annual look back at the best (read: strangest) stories of the past year.
February 01, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange

Non-fiction writer Nicholas Carr is well-known for his writing about technology and culture and uses studies such as this to make the case that the internet is as much harmful as it is helpful. The result of using the internet, he argues, is “to scatter our attention and diffuse our concentration.” In other words, the internet does not result in knowledge, but distraction.

Information acquired through an inquiry that begins in an internet browser search bar cannot possibly be as thorough or fulfilling as knowledge obtained from inquiry that has engaged the full mind. Rather than allowing ourselves to be distracted or to be easily satisfied with simple “information,” we ought to discipline ourselves to pursue knowledge through great books, art, and the natural world. Not only will the ability to concentrate and learn do wonderful things for the advancement of self, community, and society, but having understanding, not just information, makes life richer.

Knowledge is valuable. Let’s not allow it to be cheapened by the information that we allow as its substitute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophie Kaufmann is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

Related Topics: PEOPLETEEN COLUMNS
What to read next
2021 6.jpg
Exclusive
Community
From a cornfield to a neighborhood in 6 months
On Feb. 19, 1946, excavation crews using dynamite began digging three ditches in a cornfield southwest of downtown Rochester. Within days, as the digging continued, Rochester Ready-Mix was building concrete and block foundations.
February 01, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
buddy-holly-medium.jpg
Community
Airplane crash reverberates with rock 'n roll fans still today
Columnist Tom Weber says music didn't die that day, but rock lost 3 its greats -- Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and 'the Big Bopper.'
February 01, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Jared Butson 03
Exclusive
Community
For referee Jared Butson, officiating is 'in my blood'
Veteran official Jared Butson spoke with the Post Bulletin about how he became a high school and college sports official, and the current state of the profession.
February 01, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Chuck Hazama named executive director of YMCA
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
February 01, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else