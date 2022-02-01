Sophie Kaufmann: Don't let Google devalue the acquisition of knowledge

Most everyone accepts that social media is harmful, though many continue to use it. What is often ignored, however, is our dependence on having information at our fingertips through our internet search tool.

“Google” is so much a part of our lives that the browser name is now used as a verb. I can “google” how to bake cookies, for example, and I can “google” an address.

As a society, we have made information easily accessible through the internet, which is a great benefit. However, because we are aware that information can be acquired at our fingertips at any point in time, we have devalued real knowledge. After all, what value does something have if accessibility is so easy? Why memorize, study, or learn something when you can just look it up? “Information” is the same as “knowledge,” right?

Information is readily available online. This is remarkable, and it is to be celebrated. In fact, when I researched to write this column, many of the first articles that appeared in my online search proved to be of use to me. It is a privilege to have such quick access to information.

In addition to seeking information for this article, I also recently used the internet to access online classes, to watch a video about early 20th century artist Gustav Klimt, and to seek information about a college I am interested in attending.

Few could argue that the ability to obtain information so quickly is a bad thing. Yet, like many good things, the internet, and the information it holds, can be misused and abused.

Though we do not know the long-term neurological and psychological effects that the internet has on cognition, there are numerous studies that examine the habitual behaviors of people who regularly depend on the internet. Even excessive online reading seems to have a negative effect on one’s ability to concentrate and retain information.

Scholars from the University College London studied how people read from e-books and articles online in the British Library. Those that researched online with Google and other browsers were said to “avoid reading in the traditional sense.” They would skim, jump from browser to browser, and never finish one article.

Non-fiction writer Nicholas Carr is well-known for his writing about technology and culture and uses studies such as this to make the case that the internet is as much harmful as it is helpful. The result of using the internet, he argues, is “to scatter our attention and diffuse our concentration.” In other words, the internet does not result in knowledge, but distraction.

Information acquired through an inquiry that begins in an internet browser search bar cannot possibly be as thorough or fulfilling as knowledge obtained from inquiry that has engaged the full mind. Rather than allowing ourselves to be distracted or to be easily satisfied with simple “information,” we ought to discipline ourselves to pursue knowledge through great books, art, and the natural world. Not only will the ability to concentrate and learn do wonderful things for the advancement of self, community, and society, but having understanding, not just information, makes life richer.

Knowledge is valuable. Let’s not allow it to be cheapened by the information that we allow as its substitute.

Sophie Kaufmann is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.