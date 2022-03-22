Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 22
Sophie Kaufmann: War in Ukraine is ripe with absurdity

Sophia Kaufmann Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Opinion by Sophie Kaufmann
March 22, 2022 10:30 AM
Absurdity is an academically defined philosophy in which meaningless in life is embraced, while at the same time, one who follows this philosophy rebels against any value of life in order to make the most happiness for oneself no matter how absurd the means become. If life is meaningless, why not simply live to make oneself happy? Moral obligation must not exist if life is meaningless.

The philosophy of absurdism can be applied to the war in Ukraine to understand the despair and disbelief that you might have about it. If you have feelings of grief for the people there fighting for their freedom, you must believe that life has meaning. If people have value and meaning, how can evil such as the bombing of innocent civilians in order to “denazify” Ukraine (an absurd charge itself) be tolerated? The waging of this war is an example of philosophical absurdism in which deception hides destruction and overpowers justice.

After World War I, Ukraine had a few fleeting years of independence. However, by 1921, the more powerful Red Army regained control of most of Ukraine.

Ukraine endured suffering under Soviet rule. During Stalin’s reign, he forced collective farming that brought about massive famine in Ukraine. Several million Ukrainians died, and Stalin repopulated portions of the devastated Ukraine with ethnic Russians.

In 1991, the Soviet Union fell. Ninety-two percent of Ukrainians voted for independence. Vladimir Putin has never accepted that Ukraine should not be under Russia’s control, as he has said, “Russian and Ukrainian peoples are practically one single people.”

This statement is absurd to the majority of Ukrainians, many thousands of whom now fight even to death for freedom from Russia. Ukraine contends that it is its own country, with its own culture, traditions, language, and people.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Now they are bombing its cities, and civilian suffering and death tolls are rising acutely.

The absurdity of it all is also clear in Russia’s control of their own citizens’ understanding of the situation through state-controlled propaganda and the silencing of any dissenting voices. In many instances, outright lies are shaping the opinions of Russian media consumers. Putin has called Volodymyr Zelensky, the leader of Ukraine, a “Western puppet heading a neo-Nazi regime that has engaged in a genocide of Russians within Ukraine.” Zelensky is Jewish and lost many family members to Nazis in the Holocaust, so this is a lie.

Zelensky has appealed to the Russian people, “You are told that this blaze will bring freedom to the people of Ukraine. But the people of Ukraine are already free.”

Observing this war from the United States, it is difficult to understand the philosophy Putin has adopted. Putin must consider that Ukrainian lives and freedom, as well as his own soldiers’ lives and freedoms, have little value or meaning, and that his personal ambitions and satisfaction are more important than all else. This is absurdity.

The philosophy of absurdity is dangerous. For me, it is natural to see that this war and the bombing of innocent civilians is morally wrong. If life is meaningless, no one would care about anyone else’s freedom and happiness. If life is meaningless, innocent civilians’ lives are meaningless as well.

All human rights we fight for in the West have no basis if we also reject the belief of meaning in human life. I implore you to keep reading international news and mourn for the oppressed in Ukraine.

Sophie Kaufmann is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

