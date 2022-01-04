Southern climate was a hop, skip and jump away on Ozark Airlines

Contributed

When residents of Rochester in the early 1960s were looking to escape winter by flying to a warmer climate – Missouri, for instance – they hopped aboard an Ozark Airlines plane.

That plane, taking off at 8:38 a.m. from Rochester, would hop-scotch to Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Moline, Peoria and Springfield before finally arriving in St. Louis. The same itinerary was available for those who preferred to sleep in and instead catch the 1:38 p.m. flight.

Ozark started flying to and from Rochester’s Lobb Field airport with great fanfare in 1957.

“I think it will be one of our better cities in our system,” Laddie Hamilton, president of the airline, said at an introductory luncheon with Rochester community leaders on March 14, 1957.

The first Ozark flights from Rochester took off on April 18 of that year. The six daily flights gave Rochester 29 flights a day, with service by Ozark, Northwest, Braniff International and Western airlines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ozark opened a ticket office in the Kahler Hotel, making reservations a cinch for Mayo Clinic patients flying home after their appointments. Initially, all Ozark flights were on 27-passenger DC3 planes. And even after other airlines moved to the new Rochester Municipal Airport when it opened south of the city in 1960, Ozark remained based at Lobb Field for another year.

There was indeed something quaint and old-fashioned about this airline, which didn’t seem much interested in expanding beyond its roots in the middle of the country. Ozark had been founded in 1943 and was headquartered in St. Louis.

“New cities, new routes being added to Ozark’s nine-state system to serve you better,” proclaimed an Ozark advertisement in 1960. At the time, the route map stretched from Minneapolis-St. Paul to the north, eastward to Milwaukee, Chicago and Indianapolis, south to Louisville and Nashville, and west to Wichita.

Within that circumference, cities that had rarely enjoyed airline service were part of Ozark’s schedule.

For example, the Ozark flight that left Rochester at 5:38 a.m. made stops in Austin, Mason City, and Fort Dodge before arriving in Des Moines. Commercial air service to Austin? Ozark was happy to oblige.

Other cities served by Ozark at the time included Paducah, Ky., Decatur, Ill., Joplin, Mo., and Pittsburg, Kan. Service in these smaller markets was subsidized by the federal government.

Eventually, though, Ozark officials realized the need to reach bigger markets. Flights to New York and Washington were added in the late-’60s, and Ozark started flying jets instead of propeller planes on many of its routes. Service to Dallas, Miami, Las Vegas and San Diego were added, making Ozark a coast-to-coast carrier. Before long, places like Austin and Mason City were dropped from Ozark’s schedule.

By the 1980s, though, Ozark was encountering bumpy operating conditions. The expense of expansion was apparently not being recouped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, Ozark fell victim to airline deregulation and to the gobbling up of regional carriers by the major flyers. In 1986, Ozark was purchased by TWA for $224 million. TWA took over Ozark’s routes and aircraft.

But in 2001, TWA itself went bankrupt, and in turn was purchased by American Airlines.

Since American currently serves Rochester with daily flights to Chicago, we can say that the spirit of Ozark still flies out of Rochester – but not directly to a warmer climate.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.