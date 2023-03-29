Standing the test of time at 100 First Avenue

The 100 First Avenue building in downtown Rochester is a survivor.

Several of its neighbors have gone missing, mostly to the wrecking ball, but 100 First Avenue, which opened its doors in 1940, hangs on.

And, surprisingly, it still in some ways serves its original purpose, with retail establishments on the first floor. The many professional offices and the radio studio on the upper floors are long gone, but look at it this way: There are more people going in and out of the various doors of nondescript 100 First Avenue on a daily basis than through the doors of the much loved Chateau Theatre.

Yes, 100 First Avenue has been renovated and somewhat repurposed. No building could survive 80-plus years in the constant makeover zone that is downtown Rochester without a little touch up here and there. But if you’re looking for a structure that has stood its ground in the hub of downtown for the past 80 years, the 100 First Avenue Building would be a contender.

There was great fanfare when the grand opening of the building was held on March 8, 1940. Some businesses had opened a month earlier, and had given shoppers and the curious a look at the interior touches. There were two types of marble in the entry lobby, block glass walls, marble wainscoting in the second floor corridor, facilities for air-conditioning in individual offices, and, according to the Post-Bulletin, the “most modern elevator” operated by an attendant during business hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With 44 tenants, the 100 First Avenue building takes first place among Rochester’s commercial-professional centers,” the Post-Bulletin said. The first floor spaces were strictly commercial and retail business.

The second and third floors are where you went to have a dental checkup, file legal papers, purchase automobile insurance or have your back cracked. There were 10 dentists, four attorneys, nine insurance agencies, two optometrists, a chiropractor, two beauty salons and a mortgage loan company.

Atop the building’s roof, the call letters of Rochester radio station KROC were mounted on a huge sign. The station had three sound-proof studios on the second floor, each of which had windows that would allow guests to watch the live programs.

On the first floor, one of the prime spots was occupied by Holm and Olson Flowers. It was a convenient stop for friends and family members visiting Mayo Clinic patients at nearby Colonial Hospital. Next door to the floral shop was Fanny Farmer, also a likely stop for gift-buyers. The candy store stayed in business at 100 First Avenue until the mid-1970s.

The Ina-May Uniform Shoppe, operated by sisters May and Ina Reilly, sold nurses’ uniforms, another obvious tie-in to Mayo Clinic.

Businesses new to the city also took up residence at 100 First Avenue, including the O & O Sporting Goods Store, and Thiss Luggage. By comparison, Conrad’s Furs, which had been in business locally since 1897, relocated to 100 First Avenue in time for the opening.

Today, the first floor of 100 First Avenue houses a cafe, gift shop, women’s apparel store and other businesses. A food court is on the second level, with skyway connections to other downtown buildings.

Downtown Rochester appears to be going through a season of retrenchment as it tries to regain its footing post-COVID. It’s a good bet, though, that the 100 First Avenue Building will be around to see what comes next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.