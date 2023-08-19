In an infamous exchange from Stanley Kubrick’s "2001: A Space Odyssey," the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled onboard computer HAL 9000 at one point blithely informs Captain Bowman on his voyage, “Dave, I don’t know how else to put this, but it just happens to be an unalterable fact that I am incapable of being wrong.”

It was the first of several awkward human-to-AI exchanges that would follow. Of course, that was back in 1968.

Over five decades later — last November to be exact — a company called Open AI unleashed a free artificial intelligence program to the world — a HAL 9000, if you will — albeit with a slightly less-catchy name, ChatGPT. But this one would not, at least not yet, be in command of an interstellar spaceship.

The idea was simple — to create an AI platform where you could “ask” it for any information you wanted, and get it. How would this be different from a traditional search engine like, say, Google? ChatGPT would be able to create original works — original essays, customized answers, unique works of art, rather than simply “copying” pre-existing results off the internet, the way search engines do. And, just as important, it would give that information the way we people give information — in the form of “conversation,” hence “Chat”GPT.

It was, safe to say, a hit. In the nine months that have followed, scores have summoned ChatGPT to do their personal bidding: students using it to generate customized school essays, businessmen using it for project proposals, even musicians to create original soundtracks. According to Pew Research, ChatGPT became the fastest-ever growing app in history, with over 100 million users within its first two months.

But what about the original promise of ChatGPT “chatting” with the user, just as HAL9000 did?

On a recent July afternoon, as highs in Rochester were hitting the low 90s, on a day when it was far too hot for any possibility of a bike ride to Silver Lake, my 10-year-old son and I decided to stay indoors and seek refuge.

And after an entire summer of googling indoor stuff to do, search engine fatigue was beginning to set in. Maybe it was time for something a little different. Maybe this would be a time for a quick chat with ChatGPT — and perhaps see first-hand if AI is really “incapable of being wrong” as HAL 9000 so boldly claimed.

What follows is our chat:

“ChatGPT, what are some fun indoor things to do in Rochester on a hot summer day?”

“Sure! Rochester, New York offers a variety of fun indoor activities to beat the heat on a hot summer day. Here are some suggestions…“

I interrupted, “Sorry, I meant Rochester, Minnesota.”

“No problem! If you're in Rochester, Minnesota, and looking for fun indoor activities on a hot summer day, here are some ideas...the Rochester Rec Center, the Apache Mall, the Rochester Public Library, an escape room, the Rochester Art Center, Air Insanity trampoline park…“.

Impatiently feeling like this was too similar to a Google search, I interrupted again, “Ok GPT, what would you recommend?”

“As an AI language model, I don't have personal preferences, so I can't recommend one specific activity over another. However, I can suggest considering the factors such as interests, group size, budget, and age group.”

“This would be for myself and my 10-year-old son. We have a pretty wide range of interests. But we just can’t decide, do you think you could just surprise us?”

“Of course! Based on your preferences and interests, I recommend surprising both you and your 10-year-old with a visit to Bowlocity Entertainment Center. It's an excellent way to spend quality time together, stay active, and create lasting memories.”

A little later that afternoon, and about 26 Bowlocity credits later, I asked my son Henry, after a particularly challenging round of Mario Cart, whether he thought we were enjoying “quality time” and creating “lasting memories,” as Chat GPT had confidently promised.

“He wasn’t wrong, this was fun!”

Maybe the gap between right and not wrong isn’t as wide as I thought.

Stefan Vilcins lives in Rochester with his 9-year-old son and is a former freelance writer.

