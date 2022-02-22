SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Thanks, but no thanks. Well, maybe

By Lee Hilgendorf
February 22, 2022 09:00 AM
Sears, Roebuck and Company's store at Broadway and Center Street in 1936.
In December 1933, Mr. Arthur Gooding, president of the First National Bank of Rochester, sent a letter to the home office of the world’s largest store, Sears, Roebuck and Co. The letter touted the virtues of Rochester as a location for a Sears store and if the company were to build here, the First National Bank was ready to offer its services.

A letter received from H.A. Wellbank, manager of Sears real estate department stated that at that time, Sears was not interested in locating in Rochester and regretted that they could not accept the bank’s kind offer to serve them.

By the spring of 1936, Sears, Roebuck and Co. was finishing the remodeling of the former Model Laundry building in midtown Rochester at 2 S. Broadway. The store’s grand opening was May 21, 1936.

There is no record as to whether or not the retailer accepted the earlier offer of Arthur Gooding and the First National Bank.

Today, the spot at 2 S. Broadway is occupied by The Hilton Hotel and Pittsburgh Blue.<br/><br/>
"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

