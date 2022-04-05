Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 5
Community

That's using your imagination

Local handyman Perry Beach and his homebuilt Stuccospray trailer was on the job.
By Lee Hilgendorf
April 05, 2022 09:00 AM
During the decade of the 1930s, in the depths of the Great Depression, people learned to be resourceful — such was the case for Perry Beach, a Rochester handyman. Beach needed a way to move his stucco spraying equipment to different job sites. A new truck dedicated for that purpose would have been ideal but most likely out of the question.

A trailer would be more practical. A trailer built from an old truck would be even better. With four wheels, it would be stable and level. The truck frame could handle the weight of the materials needed for the job. A wooden deck could be built on the bare frame for a work area and then whitewashed for protection. The leftover steel from the truck could even be sold for scrap. A true win-win.

After being lettered, Beach would not only have a new trailer but also a rolling billboard for Stuccospray.

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

