Community

The bard of Rochester: The city's newly-appointed poet laureate speaks about her writing and new role

"There's a space for a poem in every single place — a hospital, a museum, a riverfront, a coffee shop, a bookstore, a brewery, a sidewalk — and Rochester has embraced this well," Jean Prokott wrote.

Century High School English Teacher Jean Prokott
Jean Prokott, a Century High School English teacher, is pictured Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — In March, Jean Prokott was named the third poet laureate for the city of Rochester, a role which began in 2012. As an English teacher at Century High School, Prokott speaks about poetry with her students. She's also published a collection of her own.

But now, she's stepping into a larger role with the community as a whole.

"I believe there's a space for a poem in every single place — a hospital, a museum, a riverfront, a coffee shop, a bookstore, a brewery, a sidewalk — and Rochester has embraced this well," Prokott wrote in her letter to the panel for the the poet laureate position.

As she prepares to step into her new position, she spoke with the Post Bulletin about her writing, her plans, and the presence of the arts in southeast Minnesota.

Why did you want to pursue the role?

I wanted to continue what Susan McMillan (the previous poet laureate for the city of Rochester) has been doing, and just bring more of it to the community.

So what would you like your time in the position to look like?

I would like it (poetry) to be more visible. Something that I wrote in my intro letter is about poetry showing up where you wouldn't always see it.

I want to have limerick contests at trivia nights. We've talk about having collaborations with the library, and the possibility of doing something with community education.

Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
On May 11, the Southeast Minnesota Poets are having a reading at the Chateau that I will be hosting.

I was hoping to do something with Rochester Pride. It's too soon now to get something set up, but perhaps next year. There's a lot of really amazing LGBTQ poets.

There's been two other Rochester poet laureates before you. Do you feel like there's a mold to follow or that you can really create your own path in the role?

It's really both. There's no right or wrong way to do it. I'll be looking for opportunities, and plan to connect with artists and see what they have in mind. The absolute biggest resource I have is the Southeast Minnesota Poets. They do so much — I feel like their group is the poet laureate.

What do you find meaningful about poetry?

The act of discovery. It comes from observing the world around you. When you go into writing a poem, you start with your idea. And then by the time it's done, there's something totally new on the page. And it wasn't where you were going.

Once you become a writer, you start to see things in this world of metaphors. It's a blessing and a curse. I think that's the core of it, when you start to make these links in your brain that the non writer isn't quite seeing. Then the job of the poet is to show those connections to everyone else.

What would you want someone who doesn't read poetry to know about it?

It's for you; it's not off limits. There's no red velvet rope you have to stand behind. Poetry is really raw, and I want people to know that means it's accessible. It doesn't always have to be polished and perfect and behind a mic.

Asked & Answered is a weekly question-and-answer column featuring people of southeastern Minnesota. Is there somebody you'd like to see featured? Send suggestions to news@postbulletin.com .

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
