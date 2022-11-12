The biggest foul on the field was my penalty call

“I don’t think so, Mike. Ask one of the dads.”

“C’mon, Dan, it’s not rocket science. If you see something obvious, call it.”

I was about to say “no” when he tossed me the whistle. A genuine stainless steel referee whistle. I gave it a test blow, and the sound was loud and piercing with an unmistakable tone of authority.

Suddenly, I knew how Superman felt whenever he put on the red cape.

“Well, I’ll give it a try,” I said.

“Great, thanks!” Mike said. Then, almost as an afterthought: “Oh, and if anyone yells ‘Kill the ref’, just ignore them.”

My friend Mike coached his son’s football team, and with the season winding down I still hadn’t made good on my promise to attend a game.

“Hey, Dan,” Mike said when he called on Thursday night, “We’re having a scrimmage with another team on Saturday … kind of a glorified practice. Can you make it?”

I imagined a crisp fall morning and the smell of damp leaves, sipping strong, hot coffee while watching a bunch of kids playing football just for the love of the game.

“Sounds great,” I said. “I’ll be there.”

But, as someone once said, life is what happens while you’re making other plans.

“I need a big favor,” Mike said when I got to the field on Saturday morning. “I need a ref.”

Sometimes it takes me a while to catch on: “You mean like a referee?”

“No,” he said sarcastically, “a job reference. Of course a referee. Jerry was going to do it, but he got called in to work.”

It always seemed to me that if you wanted to make half the people angry with everything you do, either get elected to office or try refereeing

Besides, I doubted that they’d let me take my coffee onto the field.

And then Mike tossed me the whistle.

“Just remember,” Mike said, pulling me aside as the teams lined up for the kick-off, “this is just a practice. If you see something, blow the whistle. We’ll stop the game and talk to the kids. It’s all about learning the game, and you know the game as well as anyone I know.”

I still had my doubts, but my confidence level went up when the game started smoothly.

And then we got to the second play.

It’s hard to explain what happened if you weren’t there, but the best description might be a rugby scrum that included three fumbles, two players losing shoes, a dog running onto the field, a kid running to the sideline to hug his grandma, a wobbly forward pass and someone (it might have been Mike) yelling “Kill the ref!”

And I did the only thing I could do — I blew my whistle.

The problem is that I wasn’t sure why I was blowing it. Illegal procedure? Illegal forward pass? Illegal Grandma? Probably “all of the above,” and then, since every penalty call comes with its own hand gestures, I did something that combined all the best parts of The Chicken Dance and Macarena.

Only I wasn’t trying to be funny.

Mike called me to the sideline; he was laughing so hard he could barely say name.

“You were right to blow the whistle,” he said, wiping tears from his eyes, “but what was that?”

“Offsetting penalties,” I said, trying to sound authoritative. “Repeat second down.”

At the same time I was frantically looking around, hoping there wasn’t someone holding up a cellphone; I could just imagine a video entitled “World’s Worst Ref” getting a zillion hits on YouTube, then getting a call from Letterman to come on his show to demonstrate “The Chickarena”.

“Just blow the whistle,” Mike said. “forget the Watusi.”

I tried to keep a low profile for the rest of the game and gladly returned the genuine stainless steel referee whistle when it was over.

A dad I knew crossed the field to tell me “Great game,” and I was pretty sure he was humming Macarena as he left.

“Hey,” Mike said as we walked to our cars, “we’ve got a game next Saturday. Can you …”

“Can’t,” I said. “Gotta work …”

My officiating career voluntarily began and ended on that Saturday. It might have been the first time a referee flagged himself for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Hey, Macarena!

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.