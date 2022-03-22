There once was a red brick building in downtown Rochester that was the birthplace of a revolution.

It was the first building to have the words “Mayo Clinic” inscribed above its doors. When it opened in March 1914, the red brick building introduced an entirely new way of delivering medical care.

Until then, the offices of the Mayo practice had been located primarily in the Masonic Hall, which had been expanded three times to accommodate the rapid influx of patients. However, with the Mayo reputation spreading, with patients arriving from all over, and with more and more physicians joining the staff, it was time to bring the entire organization into one large facility.

On a winter Friday evening in 1914, the doors to the newly completed building were opened to the public, and an 1,600 people turned up for tours. They arrived through the grand entryway, came up the stairs and were presented with a view of a large and elegant central lobby, which could reportedly seat 600 people. The lobby featured large plants and a fountain, and was surrounded by examination rooms.

From there, visitors were directed to the inner stairway, which led them to each of the four floors. Mayo employees were stationed at their respective departments, and the heads of each division explained to visitors the points of interest in their areas.

The building was designed by the Ellerbe architectural firm, under the supervision of Mayo’s Dr. Henry Plummer, who put his creative mind to work in devising innovative features. In Plummer’s plan, departments were grouped in a systematic manner, and there was a telegraph ticker in each room to allow physicians to easily and quickly consult with colleagues.

There was a pharmacy, enough underground space in the alley to store 12 carloads of coal, three 100-foot deep wells to supply water, and an air-movement system that exchanged air in the building every three minutes. There was also a medical library, staff conference rooms and study spaces, and, on the top floor, a greenhouse that would provide fresh flowers and plants to be placed throughout the building.

“It would be hard to find an item overlooked, a waste of space or a task poorly done in the entire structure,” raved the Rochester Post and Record newspaper.

Combining the finest materials and furnishing, what eventually became known as simply the 1914 Building set a standard for Mayo buildings that continues to this day.

The design also made possible the Mayo way of practicing medicine. Patients were now welcomed to what was essentially a medical cooperative, with any number of specialists available to offer their expertise on the most difficult cases.

In a happy coincidence, this first Mayo Clinic building stood on the site of the former home of Dr. William W. Mayo at the corner of what was then Fourth and Franklin streets.

As Mayo Clinic grew up around it, the 1914 Building was eventually dwarfed first by the Plummer Building and the Mayo Building, then by other clinic buildings. In 1973, the 1914 Building was closed to the public. And in 1986, the red brick building that helped revolutionize medical care was torn down, to be replaced by the high-rise Siebens Building.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.