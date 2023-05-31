The champ and the coach: Two American icons convalesce in Rochester in 1930

Notre Dame football coach Knute Rockne was enjoying a bath in his room at the Kahler Hotel when there came a knock on the door.

The most famous fists in the world at that time were rapping on Rockne’s door, which opened to reveal Jack Dempsey, the former heavyweight boxing champion. Rockne, according to the Post-Bulletin, “splashed out of the tub” to greet Dempsey, who was known as the Manassa Mauler.

It was April 28, 1930, and both Rockne and Dempsey were in Rochester as patients of Mayo Clinic. Rockne had arrived on a stretcher three weeks earlier after a train ride from Miami Beach, where he had spent the winter. Dempsey had just arrived in town and promptly made his way to Rockne’s hotel room.

Their conversation that day reportedly included the Notre Dame-Army game of October 1928, when the Irish upset the favored team from West Point at New York’s Polo Grounds.

“I always think of that game because Army was doped to win,” Rockne is reported to have told Dempsey. The boxing champ was in attendance at the game that day and visited with the coach afterward.

“He’s a fine fellow,” Dempsey said of Rockne.

Of the two famous sports personalities, Rockne was apparently the more seriously ill. He had arrived in Rochester battling asthmatic bronchitis and a leg infection that caused him to coach part of the 1929 season on crutches or from a wheelchair.

“I expect to remain in Rochester for two weeks, but will remain here all summer if necessary to get in shape for the football season,” Rockne said when he arrived on April 9. “You know we have a tough schedule and we are going to open our beautiful new stadium. I’ve got to get in shape for all that.”

Two weeks turned into a month, as Rockne’s recovery proved slower than expected. The coach, however, saw progress. In an interview with the Post-Bulletin, Rockne said he was confident he would be able to return to full coaching duties in the fall.

Meanwhile, Dempsey arrived in town to complete a physical examination begun in February, and for what was described as a minor operation.

Dempsey had lost his heavyweight title to Gene Tunney in September 1926. He then lost a rematch with Tunney a year later. Since then, Dempsey had been in retirement, fighting in exhibition matches and refereeing bouts,

On his way to Mayo Clinic, though, Dempsey said he was contemplating coming out of retirement. “I am seriously thinking of getting into shape for a comeback this year,” Dempsey said.

He “probably will confer at length with doctors here concerning the comeback,” the Post-Bulletin said.

The planned minor operation for an undisclosed ailment was performed on April 30, and Dempsey’s doctors said it was “highly satisfactory.”

The champ was up and around to say farewell on May 9 to Rockne, who was finally on his way home. Rockne “danced an impromptu jig,” the Post-Bulletin reported, and said he felt better than at any time in the past two years.

Rockne went back to Notre Dame and coached the Irish to another undefeated season in 1930. The following March, though, Rockne was killed in a plane crash in Kansas.

Dempsey, after an aborted comeback in 1940, retired for good as one of boxing’s most popular champions. He died in 1983.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.