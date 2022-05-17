The dean of modern American music

Bandleader Paul Whiteman in front of the Chateau Theater and the Lincoln Zephyr provided for his Rochester visit by Universal Motor Company. Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County

On a Monday morning in August of 1939, hundreds of Paul Whiteman fans congregated in front of Rochester’s Chateau Theater. They were part of a public reception made up of mostly high school students for the nationally known band leader, one of the tops of his profession.

Whiteman and his wife, the former actress Margaret Livingstone, were driven to Rochester after performing with Whiteman’s Chesterfield Orchestra in Minneapolis the night before. The rest of the band would arrive later that day.

Mayor Paul Grassle presented the band leader with an 8-foot “key to the city” that had been autographed by thousands of Chateau patrons. A group of uniformed Girl Scouts, whose troop shared in Whiteman’s “dime an autograph” plan, was also there.

That night, the “King of Jazz” and his 45-member touring company played four performances from the Chateau’s stage, each one ending with Whiteman’s theme song, George Gershwin’s Rapsody in Blue.

Check out the reflection in the fender and hub cap, that is the steel frame work for the new 100 First Avenue Building being built across the street. Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.