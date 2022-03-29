The game was in good hands with 'Stick' and 'Andy'

There are many famous duos. We have Batman and Robin or Sherlock and Dr. Watson. In the Southeast Minnesota high school sports scene, we had Stick and Andy.

Greg "Stick" Rathbun and Dave "Andy" Anderson spent a career not only teaching and coaching but also officiating, wearing those stylish striped shirts.

These two extraordinary men have been deeply connected to each other and to thousands of young students and student-athletes.

Teachers and coaches had a positive impact on many of us. They may have made a difference in how we lived our lives and what we chose to pursue for a living.

For Stick, who grew up in Spring Valley, his social studies teacher and high school football coach were his inspirations to teach and coach. He picked up his nickname "Stick" in high school for being tall and thin. He said he could turn sideways and disappear.

For Andy, who grew up in Mabel with five brothers and a sister, there was always a ballgame going on. His high school baseball coach decided Anderson was too long and called him Andy, which stuck. Many people have no idea his first name is Dave. Teaching and coaching seemed a perfect fit.

They both dipped their toes into high school basketball officiating as they began their teaching careers. They would stay committed to officiating and giving back to the game for the next 40 years. Stick and Andy reflected on the joy of seeing students succeed after they left high school.

With that commitment, they told me about the support they received from their spouses and family. Stick has been married to Kathy for almost 45 years, Andy and Jane are coming up on their 40th anniversary.

From left, Greg 'Stick' Rathbun, wife Kathy, and Jane with husband Dave 'Andy' Anderson. Contributed

Stick told me he was grateful he got the opportunity to work with Andy on the basketball court. They started working together in the early 1980s and clicked as partners. When they walked on the court together, coaches, athletic directors, and even the fans knew they had two of the best, and the game would be in good hands.

They set the bar high, coaches and other officials respected their 100% effort every game. They knew much more than the rulebook, and each had positive relationships with everyone involved along the way.

This past Saturday, Stick and Andy received the Distinguished Service Awards from the Minnesota State High School League. They were honored during halftime of the boys Class A state tournament championship basketball game at Williams Arena.

It was fitting they received their awards together. Families were proud, friends were there, smiles were big, pictures were taken, and maybe a few tears were shed.

There is emotion when you step away from a career and vocation that you love. This calling of coaching and officiating becomes a part of who you always will be.

This past Saturday, Stick and Andy were called out on the Williams Arena court to be recognized. For once, it was about them – and no one in the stands hollered, “Three seconds in the lane!”

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .