SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 3
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Community

The glass cutter: Rochester's stained-glass window maker shares her colorful career

"I like that I can imagine something and then it becomes manifest – that something that was just in my imagination is actually lead and glass," Stephanie Podulke said.

Rochester Stained Glass
Stephanie Podulke vaccuums a stained-glass panel after cementing the lead to weather proof the glass on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rochester Stained Glass in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
May 03, 2022 06:00 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Stephanie Podulke has been making stained glass windows for a long time. After starting the business with her late husband, Mike, the couple moved to Rochester in 1976. Ever since, the business has remained in the building of a former grocery store on West Center Street. For the last seven years, her second husband, Jim, has worked with her in the same shop, lending his own skills with carpentry to the craft.

Their small shop is filled with sheets of colored glass, tools, and former projects spread around. Outside her office, her work can be seen throughout the community: from the Civic Center to the Rochester Public Library, to individual homes and businesses all throughout Southeast Minnesota.

Read more from Jordan
Bentley Strahl and Stephanie Ferschweiler
Exclusive
Local
Lanesboro Schools faulted by MN Department of Education for handling of student in special education program
“Our community is great. We have great teachers, and good kids and good families,” the student's mother Stephanie Ferschweiler said. “But our administration is so broken."
April 28, 2022 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
RPS School Board
Local
Months after receiving a massive data request, Rochester Public Schools hears crickets
At the time he filed the request, attorney Nicholas Morgan described the organization as "a group of concerned parents and taxpayers residing in the Rochester School District."
April 28, 2022 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Longfellow School Newspaper
Local
Newsworthy: Longfellow Elementary students create a school newspaper
The quarterly project has a range of sections: recipes and jokes, a mystery student and teacher to identify, a sports section, a science section, and more.
April 26, 2022 05:41 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Load More

At she nears 80, Podulke still has a passion for the artwork to which she's dedicated more than four decades.

So how did you start all this? 

Mike always wanted to do this, so we thought, "Well where could we learn more about it than in Europe?" So we lived in Italy for two years and Holland for two years learning about it and then came back.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was kind of a silly reason. We had a studio in the cities and most of our customers were doctors, so we looked around and decided to move to Rochester.

Why Europe? 

At the time, all the stained-glass shops on the east coast – we were living out there then – were unionized. So you were a cutter, or a glazer or an installer. And that’s not what we wanted to do. We wanted to do it all.

Rochester Stained Glass
Jim Frost solders a reinforcing piece of metal onto the back of a stained-glass window for durability with help from wife Stephanie Podulke on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rochester Stained Glass in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

So how does your process start?

A customer comes in – or a church, or a restaurant – and we sort of have a psychological coming together. Do they have some sort of vision? What do they want?

Then we do a drawing and hopefully we capture what they want. And then it’s a matter of cutting every piece of glass.

How do you cut it?  

This is what I cut with: just a plain old, garden variety glass cutter. It has a little wheel at the end of it. It’s not even sharp. That makes something called a score in the glass. It makes a scratch which disturbs the molecules enough that when you bend it, it breaks along the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wherever two pieces of lead come together, we solder it.

So does the glass just sit in the groove of the lead outlines? Do you glue it in? 

There’s this stuff called glass cement, which is an old, old recipe from the Middle Ages. And, it’s kind of like black peanut butter. When it dries, it’s waterproof and doesn’t rattle when airplanes go over.

Rochester Stained Glass
Stephanie Podulke vaccuums a stained glass panel after cementing the lead to weather proof the glass on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rochester Stained Glass in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

What has been one of your largest projects? 

I did this at the Civic Center (showing a picture of a stained glass window with an image of the Twin Towers). It’s 35 feet high.

I was so tired of hearing about how our country was disrespected. I thought about all the people who didn’t come home.

I said to people: “Bring clear glass that means something to you.” This window took about four weekends with about 400 volunteers. And they got to incorporate into these broken towers broken things from their lives.

Has there ever been an odd request? 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mostly, I can figure out how to meet people’s needs. But there was this one visiting doctor. He was a brain surgeon I think. His business card had a skull with the skin off and little tiny hairs growing off and a drill going into the skull with bone chips and veins and arteries. And he wanted me to do that in stained glass to put in his office. And I said no.

So what do you like most about your art and your career? 

Rochester Stained Glass
Stephanie Podulke and her husband Jim Frost show off a Covid inspired piece on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rochester Stained Glass in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

I like that I can imagine something and then it becomes manifest – that something that was just in my imagination is actually lead and glass.

And, I think both of us like projects. You put everything into it: all your thoughts. You dream about it. You’re really intense on that. You make it. And then it’s done. As a family therapist, I was never done. This has an end.

Do you ever plan on retiring? How long do you want to keep making stained glass? 

I want to do this until I don’t have any more designs in my head. (And) as long as I can still cut glass.    

Rochester Stained Glass
1/11: Repairs are made on a commisioned stained glass window on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rochester Stained Glass in Rochester.
Rochester Stained Glass
2/11: Stephanie Podulke cuts a piece of glass alongside her husband Jim Frost on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rochester Stained Glass in Rochester.
Rochester Stained Glass
3/11: Jim Frost demonstrades how glass pieces are assembled into strips of leading on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rochester Stained Glass in Rochester.
Rochester Stained Glass
4/11: Stephanie Podulke and her husband Jim Frost chat on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rochester Stained Glass in Rochester.
Rochester Stained Glass
5/11: A stained glass window is seen through a glass decanter on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rochester Stained Glass in Rochester.
Rochester Stained Glass
6/11: Templates are hand drawn and labeled with colors before the glass is assembled on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rochester Stained Glass in Rochester.
Rochester Stained Glass
7/11: Stephanie Podulke flips through a scrapbook of projects she completed with her late husband, Mike on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rochester Stained Glass in Rochester.
Rochester Stained Glass
8/11: Stephanie Podulke demonstrates how to score and cut glass on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rochester Stained Glass in Rochester.
Rochester Stained Glass
9/11: Stephanie Podulke brushes a stained glass panel after cementing the lead to weather proof the glass on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rochester Stained Glass in Rochester.
Rochester Stained Glass
10/11: Stephanie Podulke and her husband Jim Frost work in their shop on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rochester Stained Glass in Rochester.
Rochester Stained Glass
11/11: Stephanie Podulke vaccums a stained glass panel after cementing the lead to weather proof the glass on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rochester Stained Glass in Rochester.

Asked & Answered is a weekly question-and-answer column featuring people of southeastern Minnesota. Is there somebody you'd like to see featured? Send suggestions to news@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: ROCHESTERASKED AND ANSWEREDPEOPLEEXCLUSIVE
What to read next
4683011.jpg
Exclusive
Community
All that changed was the name over the door
One of Rochester's early filling stations slowly morphed into an auto parts store.
May 03, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
Rice Lake Church
Exclusive
Community
On the shores of Rice Lake, a town that almost was
A decision to route the railroad south through Claremont doomed the town of Rice Lake, which had been hopeful in the 1850s.
May 03, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Rochester Jaycees vote in favor of allowing women members
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
May 03, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Post-Bulletin newspaper opens site on World Wide Web
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
May 02, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else