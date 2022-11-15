The Grand Army of the Republic showed its true colors

At the age of 18, Henry M. Richardson traveled from his family home in Topsham, Vermont, to enlist for nine months in the 15th Vermont Volunteer Infantry in the Civil War.

It was a road that would eventually bring him to southeastern Minnesota, where he later served as a county sheriff, a state legislator and first commander of the Grand Army of the Republic Custer Post in Rochester.

The 15th Vermont was mustered into service on Oct. 22, 1862, at Brattleboro, Vermont, and left the next day for Washington, D.C. Before his enlistment period was up, Richardson would serve with the regiment at various stations in and around the national capital.

The regiment was assigned to guard duty at Gettysburg and did not experience combat during the momentous battle there. A month later, having lost 81 men to disease but none to battle, the 15th Vermont, and Richardson, were mustered out of service.

Richardson returned home to complete his education in bookkeeping and mathematics. Then, in 1867, he came west and settled on a farm in Viola Township. In 1870, he married the former Sarah McCrillis, another native of New England.

Richardson was elected Olmsted County sheriff and held that office from 1881 to 1893. Meanwhile, the Custer Post of the GAR was formed on Sept. 21, 1883, with Stewart as post commander.

The Grand Army of the Republic was a fraternal organization of Civil War veterans who had served the Union cause in uniform. The GAR was organized in 1866 and by 1890 enrolled 409,489 members. The organization’s motto was “Fraternity, Charity and Loyalty.”

In Minnesota, GAR posts were formed in towns and cities large and small. The Rochester post was named for Gen. George Armstrong Custer, who had been a hard-charging Union cavalry officer during the war. Other Minnesota posts were named for either local enlisted men or Union generals. In southeastern Minnesota, there were GAR posts in Kasson, Plainview, Caledonia, Preston, Lake City, Stewartville, Grand Meadow — 115 posts in all across the state in 1884.

Rochester’s Custer Post had 30 members in 1883. A roster from 1897 survives and lists 220 members. Many of them served in Minnesota units during the war, while others served in regiments from Wisconsin, Iowa, Pennsylvania, New York. By that year, 22 members of the Rochester post had already died.

Lingering war wounds and age would continue to take a toll. In 1916, the Custer Post had only 69 members. As the number of Civil War veterans dwindled, many GAR posts across the country shut down.

There were fewer veterans, with their white beards, walking canes and coats of blue, to attend the annual reunions. The last known living Civil War veteran was Albert H. Woolson, of Duluth. With his death in 1956, the Grand Army of the Republic lost its final member.

Richardson, the first Rochester GAR commander, died in 1912 and is buried in Oakwood Cemetery. His two sons, Harold and William, became attorneys. William was elected mayor of Rochester and was a Minnesota state senator. Harold was a law partner of Chief Justice Charles M. Start, who, like Harold’s father, had served in the Civil War from Vermont before moving west to become a leading citizen of Rochester.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.