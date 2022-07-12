SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The gridiron gets heated up for the first time in Rochester

In a rematch with a team from St. Charles, the Rochester High School team came away triumphant on Thanksgiving Day 1897.

football team.jpg
This is the Rochester High School team that in 1897 played the first-ever game of football in the city.
Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County
By Thomas Weber
July 12, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

There is some disagreement about the final score, but there’s no doubt that the first game of the new-fangled sport of football to be played in Rochester was a hit with players and spectators alike.

The game took place on a chilly Thanksgiving Day, 1897, when a group of Rochester High School players took the field against a team from St. Charles High School. The two teams had met a few weeks earlier in St. Charles, resulting in a narrow victory for the home team.

Also Read
20220203_164345.jpg
Business
Surgical downtown Rochester demolition will carve Michaels building away from parking ramp
The former Michaels Restaurant, which is a mish-mash of five buildings, at the corner of South Broadway and Center Street is slated to be demolished. One of those structures is intertwined with the city-owned Center Street Parking Ramp and will require a surgical touch, reminiscent of the children’s game “Operation!”
July 12, 2022 08:26 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
05309012.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Good roads for safe drivers
Poor manners on the road were a cause of disgrace among drivers.
July 12, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf

Now it was time for a rematch, and the Rochester team, which played without a coach because nobody local knew enough about football, was the talk of the town.

“We couldn’t find anyone in Rochester that had ever played football before,” one player, Bunn Willson, recalled decades later. “We got a book of instructions and learned the game from it.”

The team held scrimmages and practices in the Willson family pasture off of what is now Tenth Avenue Southwest. Edward Starr Judd, right halfback, was the team captain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first collegiate football game had been held in 1869, when Princeton met Rutgers. For the next several years, the game was played, and the rules were refined, primarily at eastern colleges and schools. The first game in Minnesota didn’t take place until 1882, when the University of Minnesota went against Hamline University.

While the college game had evolved somewhat from the violent free-for-all of its early days, there were still few, if any, rules for high school football. Uniforms and gear were not well-regulated. In that first game in St. Charles, for instance, Rochester players claimed that some of their opponents wore spurs over their shoes. By the way, none of the players on either team wore helmets.

Don't miss these stories
Wold Srawberries you-pick.jpg
Business
Difficult conditions for strawberries in Minnesota and Wisconsin leads to short season
Two farms in southeast Minnesota and another across the border in Wisconsin had poor strawberry crops this season.
July 12, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
eFuse HQ Landscape.png
Exclusive
Local
At 19 years old, this Rochester-area native is carving out his own path in Esports
For Owen Roe, a love of video games led to a career in graphic design. That pursuit now has him as an art director at the Esports/tech company eFuse, which is described as a "Linkedin for gamers" and has high-profile athletes such as Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekial Elliot and Seth Curry invested in it.
July 11, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Lozoya.DUP.jpg
Sports
Former Mayo, RCTC running back Lozoya retires from football: 'It brought a tear to my eye'
Coming off a knee injury at RCTC, Israel “Speedy” Lozoya has decided to retire from football to concentrate on his family and business.
July 11, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Local
‘We’re living in the dark ages’: Those who experienced life pre-Roe speak out against the Dobbs ruling
At the Rochester for Roe rally in Peace Plaza on Saturday, July 9, 2022, three participants spoke about life before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and where the U.S. is headed in a post-Roe world.
July 09, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

For the Thanksgiving Day game, though, the Rochester team showed up in new, spiffy attire. The players wore padded, knee-length canvas pants made by their mothers, along with high-necked sweaters, and vests that laced down the front.

In addition, the Rochester team arrived that day accompanied by something that would become a tradition: For the first game on their home field, Rochester players and fans were wearing and waving banners and ribbons of black and red – the colors still worn by teams at Rochester John Marshall High School.

Those colors had been selected to represent the Rochester team prior to the first game in St. Charles.

The Thanksgiving Day game was played at the Rochester fairgrounds, located then at what would eventually become the Lobb Field airport (and later the site of Mayo High School).

“A huge crowd gathered to see the game,” the Post-Bulletin reported. “Everywhere, there was a tremor of excitement, for a football game was something new to Rochester.”

Cheered on by their home crowd, Rochester won by a score of 6 to 4, according to a newspaper report on the game. Thirty years later, though, in a Post-Bulletin story looking back at that first game, the score was remembered as 28-0, in favor of Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

In any event, a successful high school football tradition had been launched, complete with school colors of red and black.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.

Then and Now - Thomas Tom Weber col sig

Related Topics: HISTORYTHEN AND NOWTHOMAS WEBERROCHESTEREXCLUSIVE
By Thomas Weber
Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.
What to read next
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
45 years ago, we were all shook up
Not only in the movie, but some of us knew in real-time that Elvis became lost in his purpose. We watched his physical decline.
July 12, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Security cameras to be installed in the public library
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
July 12, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Rules for Beanie Baby sales
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
July 11, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Needle Felted Eye Class AHE
Community
Photos: Slice of Life July 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
July 10, 2022 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist