The gridiron gets heated up for the first time in Rochester

There is some disagreement about the final score, but there’s no doubt that the first game of the new-fangled sport of football to be played in Rochester was a hit with players and spectators alike.

The game took place on a chilly Thanksgiving Day, 1897, when a group of Rochester High School players took the field against a team from St. Charles High School. The two teams had met a few weeks earlier in St. Charles, resulting in a narrow victory for the home team.

Now it was time for a rematch, and the Rochester team, which played without a coach because nobody local knew enough about football, was the talk of the town.

“We couldn’t find anyone in Rochester that had ever played football before,” one player, Bunn Willson, recalled decades later. “We got a book of instructions and learned the game from it.”

The team held scrimmages and practices in the Willson family pasture off of what is now Tenth Avenue Southwest. Edward Starr Judd, right halfback, was the team captain.

The first collegiate football game had been held in 1869, when Princeton met Rutgers. For the next several years, the game was played, and the rules were refined, primarily at eastern colleges and schools. The first game in Minnesota didn’t take place until 1882, when the University of Minnesota went against Hamline University.

While the college game had evolved somewhat from the violent free-for-all of its early days, there were still few, if any, rules for high school football. Uniforms and gear were not well-regulated. In that first game in St. Charles, for instance, Rochester players claimed that some of their opponents wore spurs over their shoes. By the way, none of the players on either team wore helmets.

For the Thanksgiving Day game, though, the Rochester team showed up in new, spiffy attire. The players wore padded, knee-length canvas pants made by their mothers, along with high-necked sweaters, and vests that laced down the front.

In addition, the Rochester team arrived that day accompanied by something that would become a tradition: For the first game on their home field, Rochester players and fans were wearing and waving banners and ribbons of black and red – the colors still worn by teams at Rochester John Marshall High School.

Those colors had been selected to represent the Rochester team prior to the first game in St. Charles.

The Thanksgiving Day game was played at the Rochester fairgrounds, located then at what would eventually become the Lobb Field airport (and later the site of Mayo High School).

“A huge crowd gathered to see the game,” the Post-Bulletin reported. “Everywhere, there was a tremor of excitement, for a football game was something new to Rochester.”

Cheered on by their home crowd, Rochester won by a score of 6 to 4, according to a newspaper report on the game. Thirty years later, though, in a Post-Bulletin story looking back at that first game, the score was remembered as 28-0, in favor of Rochester.

In any event, a successful high school football tradition had been launched, complete with school colors of red and black.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.