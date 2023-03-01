The Hitchhiker and the Twist bring a change to the dance floor

After six hours of school, as the Beach Boys sang in 1964, American teens had enough for the day, they hit the radio dial, turned it up all the way, and started to dance, dance, dance.

Their dances? Nothing like anything their parents, older siblings, or anyone else, had ever seen.

“Teens now do the Hitchhiker,” blared a headline in the Post-Bulletin on Nov. 1, 1963. And that was just one of the innovative dance crazes for a generation that was set to shatter all the rules in dance floor etiquette, style and behavior.

“Now just exactly how this dance, the newest teen craze, is done is hard to explain,” said the Post-Bulletin of the Hitchhiker. “It seems that you stand with feet apart, keeping one knee rigid and the other bent.” Just like hitching a ride, you put out one hand, and then another, to hitchhike in either direction.

“Granted, it’s not as simple as a two-step or waltz, but it seems that it is not as hard as you would think,” said the Post-Bulletin reporter sent to observe teens dancing the Hitchhiker..

Although, one senior boy at John Marshall High School was not impressed. “These silly people shuffle their feet and make odd motions and signs with their hands — it’s stupid,” he said.

The Hitchhiker was just one of the new moves that would take school dances by storm in an era when everything about culture seemed to be changing at warp speed. If teens weren’t hitting the radio dial after school, they were switching channels on their family TV, watching the latest dance moves on “Hollywood A Go-Go,” “Where the Action Is,” “Hullaballoo,” “Shindig” and the old standby, “American Bandstand.”

The Twist, of course, was the granddaddy of dance crazes in the early 1960s. Chubby Checker’s record of that name ignited a fad.

Then there was “The Jerk,” a song by the Larks that was about a dance move, rather than about a creepy character.

Other songs launched popular dances. Little Eva’s “The Loco-motion,” was one of the biggest hits of the era. The lyrics of “The Swim” instructed dancers to emulate the movements of a fish. There was also “The Pony,” in which dancers pranced like a colt, as well as the Skate, the Hully Gully, the Monkey and the Mashed Potato.

Then there was the Watusi, memorably performed by Ann-Margret and Elvis Presley in the film “Viva Las Vegas.” There also exists online a video of Luci Baines Johnson, the daughter of President Lyndon Johnson, dancing the Watusi with actor Steve McQueen. Even more surprising, the Lennon Sisters brought the Watusi to Middle America on an episode of “The Lawrence Welk Show.”

In Rochester, all of these dances, and more, would be practiced at the teen hops at the Armory and in school gyms.

By the end of the ‘60s, slow-dancing had returned, but not in the way parents waltzed. Rather, boys and girls clung to each other and swayed to such slow-dance classics as “Colour My World” and “Cherish.”

Some parents and adults were aghast at what transpired on the dance floor during the decade. But as the Post-Bulletin said in 1963, “In a few more months, it will be time for the adults to move in and grab the dances for themselves.”

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.