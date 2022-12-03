The lost highway of full service and free bottles of Squirt

The front window hadn’t been cleaned since the Truman Administration, and through the grimy glass the neon lights inside the station painted an impressionist montage of wiper blades and radial tires.

On the windowsill, cans of motor oil were stacked in a pyramid-shaped silhouette.

After four hours behind the wheel, it felt good to stretch my legs.

I reached for the pump when the gas jockey came out of the station. It surprised me — I thought guys who actually pumped your gas had gone the way of the dinosaur.

He pulled an oily rag from his hip pocket and used it to wipe his hands, probably more out of habit than necessity. He looked like a young James Garner, and just missed being matinee-idol handsome.

“Fill ‘er up?”

“Yeah. Regular.”

Any other time I would have stopped at a mega truck stop with two dozen gas pumps, a food court and showers for those who needed them. But the low-fuel warning light had come on 20 miles earlier and this was the first town I’d seen in an hour.

The gas station guy plugged the nozzle from one of his two pumps into my car and went to work cleaning the windshield with a mini squeegee.

The town couldn’t have been more than a couple hundred people, and an eyeball tour didn’t take long: mom-and-pop grocery store, hardware store, post office and a hair salon called The Clip Joint.

They were all closed for the night.

A street sign said I was at the corner of Chestnut and Roosevelt. I like any town that names its streets after trees or presidents.

From somewhere a church bell chimed.

“Six o’clock,” the gas station guy said, answering my unasked question. He dropped the squeegee into a bucket of murky water: “Where ya from?”

I told him.

“Never been to Minnesota,” he said. “Always wanted to get up there. Do a little fishing.”

He waved the oily rag at a chest-type cooler in front of the station. “Bottle of pop?”

There was something about the cooler and having a guy pump my gas made me wonder if Rod Sterling was watching from somewhere in the shadows.

“No, I don’t think … “

“On the house,” he said. He pulled a handful of change out of his pocket and dropped a couple of quarters into the coin slot.

“Help yourself,” he said, choosing a bottle of root beer.

I grabbed a Squirt. I hadn’t had Squirt since I was a kid …

He dug in his pocket for a church key and popped the caps from both bottles, then sat down in a wooden chair that was probably once part of a nice 1950s dining room set. He tipped his chair up on its hind legs and balanced with the chair back resting against the pop cooler. Like getting into a hammock, it’s one of those moves you can only do gracefully with a lot of practice.

I sat in a matching chair and kept all four legs on the ground.

He took a long pull from his root beer and followed it with a satisfied “Ahhhhh.” Then: “Brad,” which I already knew from the stitching on his shirt. “Dan,” I said. “You from here?”

“Born and raised,” he said. “Inherited the station from my dad. Thought about moving away a couple of times … never seriously. This town just kind of …” He couldn’t quite find the words he was looking for.

“I grew up in a town a lot like this,” I said. “I know what you mean.”

“You still live there?”

“Nope.”

“Miss it?”

“Yup. A lot.”

The evening was unusually warm, and moths were swarming around the half-dozen streetlights that lined Chestnut.

Brad treated me to a second bottle of pop and, over his objections, I treated him to a stick of beef jerky.

Mostly we sat in silence, like old friends who don’t feel the need for a steady stream of conversation.

“Well, I better get going,” I finally said, pushing myself reluctantly out of my chair. “I’ve still got a long drive.”

“Y’all have a safe trip,” Brad said. “Come back again sometime.”

“I’d like that,” I said, and I was surprised at how much I meant it.

The mantle clock was striking two when I walked into the house, my mind swirling with thoughts of spending an evening in a little town whose name I didn’t know with a young James Garner and a bottle of Squirt.

Brigadoon meets the Twilight Zone on a two-lane highway in the middle of nowhere.

And someday I’m going back.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.