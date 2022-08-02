SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The power plant gets a new office

The power plant offices went from RPU's thriving hub to a relic along Silver Lake.

p_13_c000026.jpg
In November 1963, 501 First Ave. NE was the shiny new home of Rochester's Public Utilities Department.
Contributed
By Lee Hilgendorf
August 02, 2022 12:15 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

On November 20, 1963, Rochester residents got their first official look at the interior of the city’s new Public Utilities Department’s office building. Built at a cost of $240,000 and located at 501 First Ave. NE, the new facility featured a drive-up payment window and was only a short walk from the Silver Lake Power Plant. As part of the open house, citizens could also tour the 14-year-old power generating plant’s $4.3 million expansion that had been finished the year before.

Office workers at the new glass and steel structure soon discovered that if windows and doors were not sealed tightly on delivery days they could write their names in coal dust on their desks.

In 1994, five years after RPU moved to larger offices, Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. leased the building for use as a business incubator. After a $55,000 renovation, there was no mention of coal dust.

P1040020.JPG
Today, there a whole lot of empty space behind the former power generating plant.
Contributed / Lee Hilgendorf

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Related Topics: HISTORYLEE HILGENDORFLENS ON HISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Jane Iddings
Community
All stories matter -- even (and especially) yours
Everyone has life stories to tell. These stories are important, special, and interesting precisely because they are your stories.
August 02, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Jane Iddings
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
Get to know your neighbors before the trees fall
Columnist Loren Else says talking to your neighbors is the cure for that ill wind of divisiveness sweeping the country; and a good way to solve the Twins' problems.
August 02, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Laurie Vlasak
Community
Laurie Vlasak: When the going gets tough, the tough get going
A friend recently shared about a mutual acquaintance who had suffered a devastating loss — one of those life events I would wonder if I could survive. My friend said, “She is resilient.”
August 02, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Laurie Vlasak
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
One hike. Two guys. 35 miles
Mile 10: Tensions—and the swamp water covering much of the trail—are running high. Columnist Steve Lange recounts 35 harrowing miles.
August 02, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange