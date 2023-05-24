The roads of Rochester weren't paved with gold, or anything else

We are often tempted to think that there cannot be another city on the planet that barricades and digs up its streets as frequently as Rochester does.

Getting from Point A to Point B through construction zones is an annual, or weekly, and sometimes daily frustration in our fair city.

Well, it wasn’t always this way, and maybe that’s the price of progress.

In 1930, when Rochester had a population of 20,614, less than a third of the city’s streets were paved. Of the 61 miles of streets in the city at that time, only 19 miles were paved, according to statistics published that year in the Know Rochester magazine.

The main thoroughfares, particularly in the downtown area, were paved. Second Street Southwest, for example, was paved from downtown out to Saint Marys Hospital.

When President Franklin D. Roosevelt came to Rochester in 1934 to honor Drs. Will and Charlie Mayo, the presidential motorcade enjoyed a smooth ride past the Plummer Building on Second Street. Luckily the vehicles weren’t traveling on Second Street Northwest, which, according to photographs from that time, was not paved even at the intersection with North Broadway.

Unpaved streets could be bumpy, puddled, muddy or dusty. Throw in a little winter weather, and they became frozen ruts.

And roads in rural areas of Olmsted County were even less likely to be paved. More often, they were country lanes, with no shoulders and dangerous intersections. As for state and federal roads, excursions out of Rochester in all directions could be a challenge. There was, for example, no paved roadway connecting Rochester with the Twin Cities.

So, it was with great excitement that work began in May of 1930 on pouring concrete on state highways in the area. What was then Highway 7 to Byron, and Highway 20 to Oronoco, were the first to be paved. The grading of Highway 20, according to the Post-Bulletin, was the initial link in what would, within a year, connect Rochester with the Twin Cities by paved highway. Work had already begun on the portion of the roadway in the Pine Island area.

With construction barriers in place, a detour from Rochester through Lake City was suggested as “the best route to the Twin Cities,” according to the Post-Bulletin. “All detours are graveled,” the newspaper assured drivers.

The route to Byron necessitated pouring concrete to connect the paved portion of Second Street Southwest, which ended just west of Saint Marys, with the new paving on Highway 7.

Workers were expected to lay concrete at the rate of one mile each week, reaching Byron in mid-July, the Post-Bulletin reported. “Approximately 40,000 barrels of cement will be used,” the newspaper said.

Over the next 15 years, the Great Depression and World War II would slow road construction. Still, by 1946, a promotional brochure about the city could proclaim that “Ribbons of concrete branch out in six directions to Minneapolis, St. Paul, Fargo, Duluth, Port Arthur (now Thunder Bay, Ontario), the Black Hills, Des Moines, Milwaukee, St. Louis and Chicago.”

Meanwhile, inside the city limits, the paving of streets had picked up steam.

In 1950, it was reported that the city now had 65 miles of paved streets, some of which were likely just waiting to be barricaded and torn up at some future date.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.