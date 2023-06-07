The Rochester banker who became a noted bug man

It’s only natural to suspect that something was bugging Charles Ainslie during the 25 years he worked in Rochester banks.

It turns out the distinguished-looking gentleman counting dollar bills and keeping the accounting books at First National Bank had a hobby — some might say an obsession — involving insects. “After banking hours, he was frequently seen about the countryside catching butterflies,” the Post-Bulletin said in reporting Ainsley’s death in December 1939.

In fact, by the time he died, Ainslie had established a reputation as one of the nation’s foremost experts on insects. During his second career as an entomologist with the federal government, 14 insects were named for him. His work was so vital that he was allowed to overstay by four years the then-mandatory government retirement age of 70.

Ainslie, however, was more than just a banker-turned-bug-collector. He was a renaissance man of sorts, who taught himself cello and played in the Rochester orchestra, studied Latin and Greek at Beloit College, photographed the effects of pests and the weather on Midwest farms, and wrote a book, “At the Turn of the Century,” about early Rochester. On top of all that, he reported on the infamous Rochester cyclone of 1883 as a correspondent for the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

At this point, maybe we should all be bugged that we haven’t heard more about him.

Ainslie was born Oct. 13, 1856, in Amsterdam, New York, and was brought to Rochester by his family when he was 5 years old. His father, the Rev. George Ainslie, a native of Scotland, was a Presbyterian minister here. The family lived on a fruit farm on what was then the northwestern edge of the city, and perhaps it is there that young Charles became fascinated with insects.

In 1873, Charles and his brother John were the only two members of the graduating class at Rochester High School. After college, Charles returned to Rochester and went to work at the bank, because, he said, “it was a way to make a living.” Ainslie married Ada Louise Gooding in 1884, and the couple had three children.

Meanwhile, his study of insects continued. He collected hundreds of specimens, some of which he sent to a noted entomologist, who eventually offered the 49-year-old Ainslie a job in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s entomology department in Washington, D.C. For the next 25 years, Ainslie traveled the country, identifying and collecting species of insects.

Among the scientific names assigned to insects discovered by Ainslie are chrysocharis ainsliei, tetrastichus ainsliei and orhcesella ainsliei. In addition, he is honored with eriogonum ainsliei, a plant he found in New Mexico; rhyncotrema ainsliei, a fossil he discovered in the Rocky Mountains; and rhagovelia ainsliei, an insect from Guatemala.

In retirement, Ainslie lived in Sioux City, Iowa, where he had been stationed with his government work. He was a frequent visitor, however, to Rochester, where his wife, who died in 1928, was buried.

Ainslie continued to collect and identify species into his later years. “He drives his own car around the country,” the Post-Bulletin reported in a profile of Aislie two months before his death, “and if he chances to stop near a likely place for a gathering of bugs, he scoops them up and takes them home to mount.”

Ainslie and his family are buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.