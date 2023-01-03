The Rochies: Some of the strangest area stories of 2022

The Rochies, 2022.

"Why, I'm in need of medical advice AND adult-oriented content!"

"A fully functioning half-barrel keg of Hormel Chili and cheese."

"She said no. Engagement ring for sale."

It’s Part I of The Rochies, our annual look back at the best (read: strangest) stories of the past year.

"Why, I'm in need of medical advice AND adult-oriented content! This website title looks perfect!"

In January, Mayo Clinic won a domain dispute against a pornographic website, MayoPorno.com, which was described as hosting "sexually explicit images and links to adult-oriented content." Also, we learned a new word, whether we wanted to or not. this is right from Mayo's legal complaint: "Mayo Clinic describes (MayoPorno)'s use of the domain name as 'pornosquatting,' meaning use of a well-known trademark to divert customers to a pornographic website for commercial purposes."

"This will work out good. I'll just catch a ride with you guys to the courthouse."

In January, a 21-year-old Rochester man was on his way to court when he allegedly rear-ended a marked Olmsted County Sheriff's Office squad car stopped at a red light. When the officer approached the vehicle, he smelled marijuana, which the subject reportedly admitted to smoking. The suspect then "resisted the officer, pulling his arm away and then wildly kicking at deputies before he attempted to put both of his feet on the door frame of the squad car to prevent himself from being placed inside."

"I bid two hearts, Doris. Also, I will bid the following: Never in my 80-plus years have I wanted to eat an entire bag of Doritos as much as I do now."

On a Tuesday in January, a Tabor, South Dakota, woman saw that her 46-year-old son had baked a pan of brownies. She decided to take those brownies to her weekly card game at the local community center. By 8 p.m., police were responding to "multiple 911 calls reporting possible poisonings" by the card players who had eaten said brownies. After further investigation, police determined that the 46-year-old man, an elementary teacher, had baked the brownies using THC butter recently purchased during a trip to Colorado.

This still seems cool.

In January, Michael York, the actor known for everything from classical stage acting (with the Royal National Theatre) to musical dramas (Cabaret) to sci-fi (Logan's Run) to comedy (he played Basil Exposition in the Austin Powers movies), moved from Hollywood to Rochester to be closer to Mayo Clinic.

In January, Pharrell Williams made fashion headlines for appearing at a benefit concert in L.A. wearing Red Wing boots.

This does not seem as cool now.

In January, Kanye West made fashion headlines for appearing at a benefit concert in L.A. wearing Red Wing boots.

"How did they possibly, possibly catch me?"

In May, an 18-year-old Rochester man was arrested for flashing a handgun in a Walmart for a TikTok video. According to Rochester Police, two other 18-year-olds from Rochester were filming the man flashing a loaded Glock 9mm handgun inside a Rochester Walmart. The man was arrested and charged with not having a permit to carry or conceal a handgun.

What a weird story, above. Why, that story can't get any weirder.

In earlier May, a 24-year-old Plainview man was arrested on burglary charges for allegedly stealing two Glock handguns — and an Xbox — from his brother’s home. One of the handguns was sold to an 18-year-old Rochester man, who used it in the making of a TikTok video at a Rochester Wal-Mart.

And, at that very moment, many Rochesterites broke into the choreographed dance scene from "Footloose."

In January, the City of Rochester removed the decades-old ordinance that read "Dancing shall be permitted only on licensed premises for which a general entertainment endorsement or a temporary expansion of entertainment has been granted by the council."

Keg stand! Keg stand! Keg ... ugh. Wait.

In February, the Austin-based makers of Hormel Chili created — and gave away in a Super Bowl Day contest — "a fully functioning half-barrel keg of Hormel Chili and cheese." The keg was described as having "a specially engineered internal cauldron and at full capacity provides nearly three hundred 4 oz. servings of Hormel Chili Cheese."

It doesn't take a brain surgeon to ... oh, nevermind.

In February, Rochester Police issued a warrant for a 36-year-old Rochester man who racked up nearly $27,000 worth of credit card debit in cards he reportedly opened in his girlfriend's name. The man had claimed to be a "brain surgeon" at Mayo Clinic. The couple lived together for about 18 months and the suspect would return to the residence most evenings "wearing medical scrubs with a stethoscope." The woman became suspicious when the couple began looking to buy a home together and he could not provide the financial information required to do so. When she searched his name, she found it was fictitious.

"Well, it doesn't sound very effective. Tell you what, I'll give you $200 cash."

Saddest listing in the For Sale in Rochester and Surrounding Areas Facebook page from March: "She said no. 10k rose gold 1 ct. diamond ring originally purchased as an engagement ring now for sale after breakup. Asking $1,000 or best offer."

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.