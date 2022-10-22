SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
Opinion
The scissors were left-handed, not haunted

Columnist Dan Conradt says a bad hair cut for Mary Worth led me to a new discovery

Dan Conradt column sig
Opinion by Dan Conradt
October 22, 2022 05:30 AM
I inspected the scissors, then clacked the blades together a couple of times. They seem to be working fine.

I clenched and unclenched my fist. Nothing wrong with my fingers.

My mind flashed back to an episode of “Night Gallery” that kept me up for two nights when I was a kid … a guy whose hand had become possessed by an evil spirit.

I was starting to regret even seeing that coupon.

Carla was a dedicated coupon-clipper, and had often impressed me with store receipts showing how much money she’d saved just by taking a few minutes to search the newspaper for coupons.

So when I saw the coupons in that day’s paper, it was a chance to make amends for the fact that in five years of marriage I still wasn’t very good at picking up my socks.

The convenience store was offering a good price on bananas, but it was the other coupon that caught my eye … 10 cents off a gallon of gasoline, which would take some of the sting out of gas prices that had jumped to $1.17 a gallon.

I pulled a pair of scissors from the catchall drawer in the kitchen and started to cut out the coupon, but the scissors veered wildly across the page, lopped off a corner of the coupon and sliced halfway through the horoscopes before I could stop them.

“The Hand Of Borgus Weems.” It was 25 years ago, and I still remember the name of that episode of “Night Gallery.” The hairs on the back of my neck stood up.

“No, there’s something wrong with the scissors,” the common-sense part of my brain said, pushing back against my imagination. “Try it again.”

I opened the newspaper to a different page and took aim at a straight line that formed the border of a comic strip. The scissors made a jagged half-moon that left Mary Worth with a crew cut.

This is getting weird.

I tossed the scissors back into the catchall drawer and pulled out a second pair to try to salvage the coupon, which appeared to have been cut by a 3-year old.

The new scissors worked fine, but the damage had been done; the coupon still looked like it had been removed by someone using a hedge-clipper. While riding a horse. In the dark.

Still, I was hoping Carla would be impressed enough by my frugality that she would overlook my lack of scissormanship.

“I found this coupon in the paper,” I told her after supper that night.

“Hey, that’s a pretty good coupon.” she said. “But, uh, what happened …”

The coupon was reminiscent of one of those kids’ craft projects where you cut up a folded sheet of paper and hope it looks like a snowflake when you unfold it.

I pulled the offending scissors out of the catchall drawer.

“I used these scissors, but they must be broken or something.” I decided not to mention Borgus Weems. Yet.

“That’s my scissors.” Carla said.

I thought it was best to not point out that there was no longer “my” this or “my” that … five years earlier everything had become “ours.”

“Well, um … okay,” I said. “But they don’t work.”

“Here, let me try it,” she said. I handed her the scissors and she deftly trimmed some of the ragged edges of the gasoline coupon.

“They’re fine,” she said, returning the scissors.

“No way,” I said, and deftly cut the coupon in half.

“No, you used it wrong,” Carla said. “That’s my scissors It’s a left-handed scissors.”

“It’s a what?”

“A left-handed scissors.”

“Is that even a real thing?”

Almost 40 years old and I didn’t know there was such a thing as left-handed scissors? Man, marriage is a real eye opener.

“Yes,” she said. “You know I’m left-handed, right?”

It was a rhetorical question; more than once, out of frustration, she’d shown me the ink stains on her left hand from sliding it across a freshly-smeared notebook page.

But left-handed scissors? Huh.

And now I’m going to have to be careful if I use anything out of the toolbox she put in the basement.

For all I know, she also owns a left-handed hammer.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.

