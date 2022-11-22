SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The second time's the charm

Tower crash leads to quick shipment of new radio tower to fill Rochester's needs.

hoffman 306.2.jpg
KROC-TV's 82-foot RCA-built antenna fell across the corner of the transmitter building on May 14, 1953.
Contributed
By Lee Hilgendorf
November 22, 2022 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The weather on May 14, 1953, proved perfect for the job at hand on Hennessy Hill. Workmen from Northwest Radio and TV Maintenance began lifting KROC-TV’s new $40,000 antenna into place while two crewmen waited at the top of the 500-foot tower. The antenna had moved 8 feet when a 60-foot gin-pole on the top of tower snapped in half.

When the dust settled the 82-foot, 4-ton antenna laid crumpled over the corner of the transmitter building. Fortunately, no one, including the tower crew, was injured.

The next morning RCA representatives found an identical antenna that had been shipped to Baltimore three weeks earlier. Since the station had not yet started to build their tower, the antenna was put on the next train to Rochester.

On July 4, the new antenna was lifted without incident. Once the tower crew had it bolted in place, they waved their hats and heaved a sigh of relief.

hoffman 306.1.jpg
The beacon light installed at the top of the antenna shattered as it hit the ground.
Contributed

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Related Topics: HISTORYLEE HILGENDORFLENS ON HISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
Those old feelings emerge when watching a game well-played
Columnist Loren Else says watching some great volleyball play from my alma mater showed why competition matters.
November 22, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Four tips for surviving the holidays. None of which works
Columnist Steve Lange explains why holiday tips from etiquette experts (like "simply retire to your room early with a glass of wine") are insane.
November 22, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Boys receive lectures from the police chief and parents
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: New Minnesota hockey franchise names to be considered
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 21, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else